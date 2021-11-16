“That’s people’s Christmas presents” Courier workers chuck parcels into van

Shocking video shows courier workers carelessly chucking packages into a van.

Billy Harris was shocked to look out his window in Retford, Nottinghamshire, earlier this month to see the reckless pair lobbing parcels into the back of the van.

The 17-year-old says he watched the driver launching an array of packages through the air and into the van for around 20 minutes, including what appeared to be a TV.

The shocking video shows two men, whom Billy claims were working for Yodel, standing next to a large white van.

The sliding door to the back of the van is open and both men take turns in picking parcels from a pile on the ground and slinging them far into the back of the vehicle.

Billy shared the video to Twitter that day, writing: “Yo @YodelOnline what’s this? That’s people’s Christmas presents.”

Speaking today, Billy said: “The video was filmed on November 2nd and had gone on for about 15-20 minutes before I started filming.

“All sorts of packages were thrown including what looked to be a TV, which had previously fallen out of the van and landed on the concrete floor.

Courier workers throwing parcels into van
Billy watched on shocked from his home in Retford, Nottinghamshire.                                                          (C) Billy Harris

“My initial reaction was honestly pure shock. Imagine if that was your Christmas gift there, I was utterly disgusted.”

This is not the first time that a courier service has come under scrutiny for its parcel handling.

Shocking footage previously surfaced of a Yodel driver “masquerading” as he launched a parcel over a large gate without knocking to see if anyone could receive the parcel.

Just last year another Yodel courier was caught on CCTV writing off a £29,000 car after reversing into it “at speed” and “failing to leave his details”.

Last month a Hermes worker was suspended after he was filmed lobbing parcels into the back of his van.

