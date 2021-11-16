Shocking video shows courier workers carelessly chucking packages into a van.

Billy Harris was shocked to look out his window in Retford, Nottinghamshire, earlier this month to see the reckless pair lobbing parcels into the back of the van.

The 17-year-old says he watched the driver launching an array of packages through the air and into the van for around 20 minutes, including what appeared to be a TV.

The shocking video shows two men, whom Billy claims were working for Yodel, standing next to a large white van.

The sliding door to the back of the van is open and both men take turns in picking parcels from a pile on the ground and slinging them far into the back of the vehicle.

Billy shared the video to Twitter that day, writing: “Yo @YodelOnline what’s this? That’s people’s Christmas presents.”

Speaking today, Billy said: “The video was filmed on November 2nd and had gone on for about 15-20 minutes before I started filming.

“All sorts of packages were thrown including what looked to be a TV, which had previously fallen out of the van and landed on the concrete floor.

“My initial reaction was honestly pure shock. Imagine if that was your Christmas gift there, I was utterly disgusted.”

This is not the first time that a courier service has come under scrutiny for its parcel handling.

Shocking footage previously surfaced of a Yodel driver “masquerading” as he launched a parcel over a large gate without knocking to see if anyone could receive the parcel.

Just last year another Yodel courier was caught on CCTV writing off a £29,000 car after reversing into it “at speed” and “failing to leave his details”.

Last month a Hermes worker was suspended after he was filmed lobbing parcels into the back of his van.