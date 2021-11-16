The property on Seacliff Road in Bangor, County Down, has caught the attention of bemused house perusers due to its wacky interior design choices.

Images show truly wild ornaments and decorations littered throughout every room in the three-storey house.

The townhouse faces out onto a lovely view of the beach, whilst its exterior walls and front door are painted a bold pink, which is nothing compared to what lies inside.

By the front door there stands an ornately carved wooden horse, a marble pillar, a bizarre watering can tree and a small toy monkey hanging from the wall.

This theme of utter randomness continues in the lounge, which is flanked with multiple thrones – some of a dark wooden nature whilst others are entirely gold.

Alongside these grand chairs, there is an iron elephant sitting in the middle of the room, a vase of giant peacock feathers on the mantelpiece and a large stuffed bear overlooking the room.

What is supposedly the dining room contains three rocking horses – one wooden, one pink and one with fake fur, as well as a stag’s head mounted above the fireplace.

The master bedroom takes up the majority of the first floor, and features a large golden bed, with two more rocking horses strewn around the room, as well as an abundance of luggage packed at the foot of the bed and around the walls.

The talking point is arguably the second giant stuffed bear, which stands guard at the window, gazing longingly out to the seafront.

At the other end of the first floor lies a bathroom and a separate room for the toilet.

The bathroom contains a random red chair and another ornamental horse with a red saddle.

Perhaps most confusing is the toilet room in which lies nothing but another ornamental horse, sat atop the cistern.

At the top of the final staircase in the house stands a large, terrifying figure which seems to resemble the Babadook from the 2014 horror movie of the same name.

The second floor houses three more bedrooms – all of which contain at least two more rocking horses each, in what is the final stamp on a truly bizarre shrine to the child’s toy.

The property is being listed by Independent Property Estates for just under £400,000.

The agency describe the property as: “Stunning period property, of circa 1895, boasts a prestigious address and stunning views over Belfast Lough and beyond.

“Internally, this family home has an abundance of traditional features on show that you would expect from a property of this magnitude; such as ornate tiled floors, traditional ceiling cornicing, cast iron fireplaces and bay windows on the ground and first floors to maximise the sea views on offer.

“Offering spacious living accommodation over three floors that can be adapted to suit a number of individual needs.

“The first floor of the property comprises two double bedrooms, a further reception room that leads to the rear garden and a bathroom suite with a separate W.C.

“The second floor of the property comprises a further three well-proportioned bedrooms.

“Seacliff Road, a prestigious and sought after address, is a coastal road linking Bangor marina to Ballyholme Bay.

“Beyond the spray of the sea that greets you at your door there are picturesque coastal walks, beaches, a host of local restaurants and all the amenities of Bangor town centre all close by.”

The property was shared on Reddit yesterday, captioned: “This Bangor house certainly has some interesting decor.”

Social media users were left bewildered at the property’s zany interior, with many actually admiring the house’s construction and layout, outside of the questionable decorations.

@Wisbitt commented: “It’s got bags of character! Cleaning it must be a nightmare though.”

@MashAndPie said: “I genuinely laughed out loud at the bear looking out of the window.”

@Ketomatic replied: “Ah yes, Bangor’s Tiny Horse and Bear Emporium.”

@Eraser92 quipped: “Actually looks like a class house. Do you reckon the owner likes animals?”

And @-MrTorgueFlexington- joked: “Who the f**k owns this? An English explorer from the 1920s?”