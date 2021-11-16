SCOTLAND and Denmark fans jokingly taunt each other over bagpipes and Lego in a hilarious video.

The two sets of fans were travelling back on train from Hampden after Scotland’s 2-0 win last night, when they broke out in a back and forth chant that has left social media users in stitches.

The chanting began on a Scotrail service heading back into the city centre, as they stood together drinking Buckfast.

In the video, the Danish fans can be heard shouting to a group of fans a mere few feet from the Scots.

Dressed in Viking helmets and with Dansh flags painted on some of their faces, they can be heard chanting: “You can stick you f****g bagpipes up your a*e.”

Singing this multiple times, the Scotland fans laughed with them.

The Tartan Army fans then hit out with their own comical retort.

Pausing for suspense for a moment while making drumming noises on various parts of the train, the Scotland fans shout: “You can stick your f****g lego up your a*e,” to the same tune the Danes used.

Mildly perplexed at the Scots humour they laughed along as it was chanted throughout the train.

In a Facebook post made by Struan McArthur has received over 400 likes and dozens of comments.

Scotland fans on social media have loved the post commenting on the post.

One person said: “Love that the Dane has a bottle of Buckfast.”

Somebody wrote: “Brilliant, this is what it is all about.”

Another user replied: “That’s why we have the best fans and why away fans love us.”

Someone else added: “The Danes are taking it well.

“Good lads.”

In the final game of the World Cup Qualifiers, Scotland defeated Denmark 2-0 last night, firing themselves into a playoff semi final at Hampden.

They will find out who they face on 26th of November and the tie will be held either on 22 or 23 March.

The unlikely victory was the only points the Danes dropped in the qualifiers.