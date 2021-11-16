Woman hires cherry picker to get round partner’s Christmas ban

A CARER had a massive surprise in store for her partner after he refused to put up the Christmas tree – she hired a cherry picker and decorated the exterior of their home.

Roxanne Meeson had wanted to put the tree up in November as is her tradition however this year partner Steven decided he wanted to wait.

The couple from Pontefract, West Yorkshire agreed to disagree with Steven even relocating the tree to the loft so Roxanne couldn’t get it.

Roxanne, who is a care manager, opted to spend £100 to hire the heavy machinery to decorate while Steven was away at work.

Posting on Facebook yesterday, Roxanne showed that while she couldn’t decorate the tree, she could still get into the festive spirit.

She said: “If your partner says no to putting the Christmas tree up.

“Hire a cherry picker and decorate the house instead while he’s out.”

Accompanying the post were two pictures of her home, the first showing a cherry picker sitting in the driveway and the second showing her home at night.

In the second picture, the Christmas decorative lights shine brightly encompassing the entire roof and gable of Roxanne’s home contrasting the dark night sky.

The post which has attracted over two and a half thousand likes also received over four hundred comments.

One user said: “OMG how much was it to hire? I need to do this my husband won’t put the lights up at ours we live in a three storey.”

Another commented: “I’ve been wanting to do this for years. Live in townhouse so can’t reach the top with a ladder. Love how Christmassy your house looks.”

A third added: “My husband is obsessed and doesn’t mind a ladder so we have ours up hahaha.”

Speaking today Roxanne, who owns care company Helping Hands 5 Towns, explained how she came up with the idea after Steven had hidden the tree.

She said: “I wanted to put my tree up, I usually put it up every year in November and it drives Steven insane.

“He thought he’d got one up on me this year because he’d moved it from the shed up into the loft as he knows I’m scared of going in the loft so that I couldn’t put it up while he was out.

“I decided to get my own back and hired a cherry picker to decorate the entire house outside instead.

“I do all sorts of little pranks on him. I once changed his plane seat to 17 rows behind me because he’d kept me up all night snoring before we were due to fly back home.

“I’ve also swapped his aftersun for a gradual fake tan cream whilst we were in Gran Canaria this year.”