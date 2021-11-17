Edison Mallare was fuming when he and his wife’s Orbea Wild FS and Giant FastRoad bikes were taken from their garden in Edinburgh last week.

Two males wearing black balaclavas with their hoods up hopped over Edison’s fence before managing to make away with the pricey electric bikes.

A third male who was with the pair allegedly threatened Edison’s wife, who was in the house at the time, with a log.

Footage captured by Edison’s son, who was upstairs at the time, shows

the brazen duo throwing the e-bikes over the garden fence.

The bikes were being stored in a bike storage unit in the garden but the two men allegedly managed to break into it with bolt cutters.

The alarm from the storage unit can be heard going off throughout the footage.

The pair then simultaneously hop over the fence while a third person on the other side grabs one of the e-bikes and begins cycling away.

At one point, a male neighbour can be seen chasing the men but ends up sitting on the fence after realising they have managed to escape.

Edison, a 49-year-old nurse, posted the video and images on social media last Thursday, captioned: “My bikes were stolen today at midday.

“They’ve broken into my alarmed bike storage and even threatened to attack if someone tried to stop them. Absolutely infuriating b******s.”

The post has gained over 130 reactions and more than 100 comments from shocked viewers.

Donna Davidson said: “That’s shocking Edison – and in broad daylight. I hope the police can get something from your CCTV images.”

Benjamin Lopez wrote: “What! In broad daylight! Just be careful and safe always.”

Millie Waddell said: “That’s terrible. Hope you and your family are fine? Just awful.”

Malcy Cowe commented: “Scumbags, I’m so sorry for you. Hope the police catch them.”

Speaking today, Edison said: “We are shaken and scared. They could come back for the other bike they left.

“They only got away with my bike in the end. Another neighbour recovered my wife’s bike – a Giant FastRoad – which had been left in an alley.

“I think the rear mudguard was dented during the robbery, so the wheel seized, meaning they couldn’t ride it away.

“I can’t sleep at night and I’m angry as I was at work at the Royal Infirmary when they came.

“My wife and daughter were traumatized as well after having to witness this attack in broad daylight.

“My wife ran downstairs and locked the door after a third thief – wearing grey – was waiting out the front with a log, threatening to hit anyone trying to stop them.”

Edison’s e-bike that the thieves managed to get away with was a red Orbea Wild FS, which cost £4,000.

This incident follows a trend of bike thefts across the country in recent weeks.

Last week, footage emerged of two young men using an angle grinder to cut the lock from an e-bike outside of a busy London shopping centre in broad daylight.

A Birmingham cyclist was also attacked by a gang and had his £3,500 bike stolen last month.

Richmond Park in London has also been a hotspot for bike-jackings lately, with some cyclists having even been threatened with machetes.