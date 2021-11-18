CONSTRUCTION industry trainer Maggie Wright has scooped a top business award for her work.

Wright’s firm, Airdrie-based Claymore Training, specialises in helping individuals achieve construction industry accreditations.

She was announced Champion Business Award winner at hub South West’s twelfth Building for Growth awards event held online via Zoom last week.

Hub South West is the well-established public-private partnership of local authorities, NHS, blue light services and numerous leading construction industry building contractors.

Wright, who set up the business in 2015, won the accolade after a closely contested final event where many of Scotland’s Tier 1 Construction businesses heard from the participating businesses from across South West Scotland.

The Tier 1 Contractors included Morgan Sindall, Morrison Construction, Robertson Construction, CCG, BAM Ashleigh Scotland, Linear Design & Construct and Kier Construction.

Wright said: “Claymore Training provides high quality, tailored training solutions to meet our client’s individual needs at highly competitive prices.

“We pride ourselves in working alongside our clients to investigate their training requirements and having a flexible approach to meet their needs.”

She added: “All our training is delivered to the highest standard by our experienced trainers who have over 15 years’ industry experience.

“Their expert delivery ensures maximum skills transfer from training to workplace. We work with a wide portfolio of clients ranging from individuals through to large multi-national organisations.”

The eight weeklong online programme covered such topics as leadership and management, business strategy, tendering and procurement, digital marketing and social media, cyber security and business finance as well as enabling ongoing business support and development.

Mark Houston, supply chain manager at hub South West, said: “It was a privilege to work with Maggie and the other businesses on our Twelfth Building for Growth programme.

“Considering that we now run these programmes online, it was admirable to see how the businesses and out Tier 1 Contractors have adapted to this format and worked together on-screen to achieve some great outcomes to grow their businesses.”

Michael Ross, CEO of hub South West, said: “The programme has already delivered success to the leaders of its participating companies and we hope and trust that all of the businesses in our thirteenth Building for Growth programme will follow in their footsteps.”