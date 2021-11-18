A FOODIE has created a mouth-watering “Breakfast Loaf” made entirely from an English breakfast.

Steve Devereux filmed himself laying row-upon-row of breakfast favourites inside a bread tin to create the masterpiece on Sunday.

In the video, the 43-year-old begins by laying down five rashers of bacon before covering them with three slices of toast.

The dad-of-four, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, then places fifteen link sausages before pouring beaten eggs over the top.

He then adds another three slices of toast before adding another layer of chopped up black pudding.

Sliced mushrooms are then placed on top of the creation before another six slices of toast and a final cup of beaten eggs are added.

Steve, who works for a food manufacturer, then places foil over the top of the tin before baking the calorie-packed meal in the oven for half an hour.

The last scene shows the loaf after being taken out of the oven and garnished with seven chipolatas.

Steve posted the video onto TikTok on Sunday where it has been viewed over 365,000 times and attracted over 15,000 likes.

Hundreds of viewers left comments after being impressed by the unique creation.

Many users were salivating at the prospect of creating such a delicious savoury treat for themselves.

LoveHeart said: “That looks delectable.”

CloudyDays commented: “Who told you it was simple, Gordon Ramsay or Jamie Oliver?”

Melissa added: “I’m vegan but that looks so good.”

Glen Morgan Shaw stated: “Honestly that looks like it would slap on a Sunday morning.”

Steve Bradley said: “Scooby Snack tackle.”

Ashley Newton declared: “I’ll take two.”

Steve’s TikTok page, Food Made Simple, has amassed over 500,000 followers since being set up in May last year.

The videos have received a combined total of 8.9 million likes.