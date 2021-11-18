Dad of missing Allan Bryant tells of anguish days away from son’s birthday

THE FATHER of missing Scot Allan Bryant has said he doesn’t see “light at the end of the tunnel” just days before his son’s 32nd birthday.

Allan Bryant Snr told how he can’t sleep at night and still struggles to face daily tasks following the disappearance of his son eight years ago.

Allan went missing on November 3, 2013, when he was just 23-years-old.

The young Scot was last spotted on CCTV leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes, Fife, with little evidence pointing to where he may have gone.

Allan Snr last night revealed that he is struggling heavily with his son’s disappearance and said the first words that cross his mind every morning are “f**k this life”.

The dejected 56-year-old said he is struggling to remain strong while not having any answers to where Allan is.

Allan Snr made the comments about his daily struggle on Facebook last night – six days before his son’s 32nd birthday next Tuesday.

He said: “My son Allan, it’s now been over eight years since Allan went missing. He was only 23 at the time, this Tuesday my son would be 32.

“I don’t know what else to post, I am struggling, am lost and I have found a new sorrow and depression that I just can’t shake off.

“I talk about heartache and just how much we miss our son all the time. It really goes far deeper than that. I can’t sleep at night.

“I can’t cope with simple daily tasks and I know the first words when I wake up in the morning will be f**k this life like it is every other morning.

“I keep saying to myself ‘Allan remain strong’, the reality is how can you? I am really lost at the moment I am in a dark place with no light at the end of the tunnel.

“I don’t just miss my son Allan, it’s tearing me to bits.”

The post has collected hundreds of comments from users who sent messages of support to the Bryant family

One user wrote: “Aww bless you. I hope you get the answers you desperately need to put an end to your families torture.”

Another wrote: “I can’t believe it has taken all this time and still nothing to follow up from the police. It’s so sad for you, this living nightmare goes on. Please someone help this poor family.”

One member commented: “I can’t imagine the pain this is causing your whole family. I still can’t believe you are still in this position with no answers. It’s really heartbreaking that there are people who could end this for you and won’t do the decent thing.”

Another replied: “I hope you get answers one day soon. I really don’t know how anyone could sleep at night if they knew something and didn’t say anything.

“Surely anyone with an ounce of decency can see the torment your family is going through and speak up.”

Allan Snr also continued to urge members of the public to contact police if they have any information about his son’s disappearance.

He said: “Please do the right thing and contact the police and end this nightmare. This is a living hell for our family. We will never stop until Allan is found.

“Please if anyone has any information, please contact the police on 101 you can even do this anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Please you can also send information directly to the Major Investigation Team, no matter how small you may think it is.”