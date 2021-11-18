Ben Lambert was sending a voice note to a friend on Monday while watching the closing moments of Northern Ireland’s World Cup Qualifier against Italy.

While the 21-year-old from Belfast was in the middle of recording, Northern Ireland were gifted with an immaculate chance to score and win the match.

As Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma came sprinting out of his goal, missing the ball and leaving his nets vulnerable, Ben couldn’t help from erupting in excitement.

Ben can then be heard screaming in frustration as Northern Ireland’s Conor Washington fails to convert the golden opportunity.

In the video, Ben can be heard calmly letting his friend know what time he will be in university the following day.

He said: “I’ll probably be in tomorrow about 10 most likely and I don’t think I’ll be in the study zone.”

His sentence is then abruptly cut short as he screeches: “Go on, there’s a goal!

“Ah, that’s a goal! Go! Go! Go!”

“No! No! No! How’s he missed?”

He then screams before realising that he’s still recording the message and apologises to his friend for his excitement, adding: “Sorry, sorry, I’m still recording.

“Sorry I was watching the Northern Ireland match.”

Ben shared the video to TikTok on Tuesday, writing: “Watching Northern Ireland will end up killing me. We should have won.”

The clip has gained over 20,000 views and over 1,500 likes from social media users.

Speaking today, Ben said: “I was just sending a voice note to my friend saying what time I’ll be in uni the next day and suddenly they were through on goal.

“As Washington goes through on goal I just get distracted and start screaming at the telly.

“Then realised I didn’t lift my finger off record so the whole thing got recorded.

“I quite enjoyed the game as a Northern Ireland fan. Not being biased, I genuinely believe we deserved to win based on the quality of chances we had.”