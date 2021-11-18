INVERCLYDE property firm Bowman Rebecchi is celebrating a substantial rise in revenues and expansion into residential letting after just two years in business.

The company is also marking the milestone with an office expansion, further recruitment and a sustained drive into the out-of-home advertising market.

The Gourock-based company has reported a 165% rise in turnover, with several new clients as well as growth into the public sector.

The company has seen its business expand into neighbouring Argyll, Ayrshire, and Renfrewshire.

As well as financial growth, Bowman Rebecchi expanded its portfolio into residential letting, which included the acquisition of Castle Estates in April 2021.

Its latest move in the advertising market comes with the lease from Inverclyde Council of four traditional 48 sheet advertising hoardings, adjacent to the new £3m Baker Street Development in Greenock.

The hoardings, which will be managed by A&M Advertising, have lain vacant for the majority of 2021 following the end of the previous lease, but are now fully let into 2022.

Director, Andrew Bowman, said: “It has been a hugely positive period for the business, with several new clients from both the public and private sectors across the west coast supporting our client-centric approach.

“We set ambitious targets for year two, and the fact that we have been able to achieve and exceed our targets is testament to the implementation of our strategy and our teams.”

Director, Marco Rebecchi added: “The expansion into the new offices have proven to be the right decision, ensuring that the businesses can collaborate more efficiently to better support delivery for our clients.

“Over the past year, we have expanded our teams and markets, became Living Wage accredited, supported the Kickstart scheme and Young Persons Guarantee, and continue to further develop our existing staff as they develop and grow.”

In May 2021, both the commercial property arm and its lettings business, alongside Rebecchi Architectural, relocated into new offices in Gourock town centre, bringing all of its services under the same roof to further boost the performance and growth of the businesses.