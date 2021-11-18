A SCOTS comedian was left baffled after noticing a Glaswegian audience member was using his French friend to translate his show.

Marc Jennings was filmed looking perplexed when he spotted the conversation in the crowd at Rotunda Comedy Club in Glasgow city centre last month.

After noticing chatting going on during his show, the 31-year-old comic called out the audience member to find out what was going on.

In the clip, Marc, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, asks the gig-goer: “You alright mate?”, before the Scot responds saying his friend was “just explaining” the show.

Unsatisfied with this answer, Marc presses to find out more before the punter responds: “He’s just translating things for me.”

In a broad Scottish accent, the man then adds: “He’s French, and I don’t get out much.”

A bewildered Marc responds, asking: “He’s French, and you don’t get out much?”

The crowd then erupts in fits of laughter whilst the funnyman says: “Right, hang on, sorry right – so we are at a gig in Glasgow – you’re watching an act from Glasgow.

“And you, presumably from Glasgow yourself, are having this translated to you…by a French guy?”

The crowd is left in stitches as Marc looks around in confusion, raising his eyebrows at the man’s lackluster explanation.

Referring to an affluent area in East Renfrewshire, the comedian then responds by saying: “What part of Newton Mearns are you from exactly?”

The crowd then erupts with laughter before the video ends.

Marc shared the video to TikTok on Tuesday with the caption: “Even this guy couldn’t understand me wtf.”

The post has gained over 850,000 views and more than 91,000 likes from humoured viewers.

And hundreds of viewers left comments after being left in stitches by the conversation.

@saintjaynee said: “When Google translate isn’t fast enough.”

@mikewarren2892 wrote: “The real comedian is the guy in the audience!”

@flamingchocobo replied: “Just going to assume they were so full of alcohol that all logic got pushed out.”

@brendanj466 added: “The second he pronounced the ‘G’ at the end of ‘explaining’, my brain went ‘f*****g Newton Mearns.’”

@jc201615 said: “My kind of stand-up gig, superb!”

Newton Mearns, seven miles southwest of Glasgow city centre, is often regarded as one of the most expensive areas in Scotland.

Marc, an English literature graduate, is regarded as one of the most promising comedians in Scotland – having previously won the Scottish Comedian of the Year award in 2019.