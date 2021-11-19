Owner Elspeth Gold captured the moment Lucy nuzzled her snout into the paper Starbucks cup after getting her first taste of the creamy drink on Sunday.

Ten-year-old Lucy can be seen tilting her head back to relish every last drop while sitting in the front passenger seat of Elspeth’s car.

The clip begins with Lucy slowly licking the drink, made completely out of whipped cream, as she works away at the top layer.

However as she got further down, she then stuffs her entire nose inside before pointing her nose to the sky to balance the treat.

After wolfing down the whole drink, the cup slips from her mouth to reveal her cream covered face.

Lucy’s owner Elspeth, from Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, posted the video to Facebook on Sunday, writing: “Safe to say Lucy loved her first pupcup from Starbucks.”

The post has now collected hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from users who loved the video.

One user said: “Her eyes are saying ‘ohmygodthisisthebest!’”.

Another commented: “Aww lovely!

One member wrote: “Love this!”

Whilst another replied: “She loves it.”

Speaking today, Elspeth, 43, said: “We just found it so funny, I personally don’t give her a lot of treats as she gets spoiled by my mum, she’s there every day when I work.

“She’s not a fussy dog and will eat anything apart from crisps, but me and my daughter just thought it was so funny.

“We just burst out laughing, it was her eyes, they were like saucers.”

Starbucks free Puppuccinos are on the coffee shop’s “Secret Menu”.

Earlier this month, a dog owner claimed her puppy choked to death on a biscuit on top of a Puppuccino bought at Starbucks.

Megan Harrison was heartbroken when her 18-month-old pup Bonnie died after her visit to the coffee chain in Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire, on September 7.