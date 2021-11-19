Carer orders a “fabulous” 6ft Christmas tree but gets a branch instead

A CARER has claimed she ordered a 6ft Christmas tree online but was sent a “branch” instead.

Paulette Alexander paid £30 for the tree from online store, Uakie, after being impressed by a Facebook advert that featured a “fabulous” light up tree for sale.

A video, posted on the Uakie Facebook page, shows a woman promoting a bushy, Christmas tree with remote control lights that only takes five minutes to set up.

The remote control “self growing tree” looks impressive from the advert so Paulette, 49, decided to click on the link and bought a 6ft version ahead of the festive period.

However, the grandmother from Weymouth, Dorset was not impressed after claiming that only a single branch inside a clear plastic bag was delivered.

Paulette said she contacted Uakie but said she is yet to receive a refund.

The store has since removed Christmas trees from their website.

Paulette posted about the online shopping fail on Facebook on Tuesday, writing: “I ordered a 6ft Christmas tree and that’s what I got.

“I contacted the company and they said they sent me a tree like for like.

“I couldn’t stop laughing, they must have taken a twig off the tree and thought I would be happy.”

The disappointed customer shared an image of the lone branch laid across her sofa.

Other images show the packaging that the branch arrived in as well as the branch on Paulette’s cooker to highlight the size.

Paulette had wanted to make this Christmas extra special as her partner is going into hospital to have brain surgery and will be recovering during the festive season.

Speaking today, the mum-of-two said: “The [advert] says you get this fabulous remote control Christmas tree with lights and if you order this tree before the timer runs out they will post your tree straight away.

“It said that it comes from America but after payment and email you then check and it comes up China.

“The money came straight out of my account and gave me a tracking number. It turns out it might not have even been the right tracking number.

“Hermes claimed they had delivered the tree but I never got it.

“I have ordered from other places on Facebook and it has been alright.”

Uakie today declined to comment.