Cinema & Co in Swansea was shut down temporarily last night by the Trading Standards.

The cinema had revealed on Tuesday that they would not be complying with the Covid passport scheme, describing it as “nonsensical”.

However, last night a video was shared showing Trading Standards officers shutting down the business for 28 days.

The clip shows two men taping notices to the shutters on the front of the cinema whilst being condemned by two women off-screen.

The woman filming calls them “absolutely shameless” before going inside the cinema where a staff member is shown talking to another Trading Standards officer.

The second unseen woman can be heard saying that the organisation is “standing up for our freedom”.

The first woman then adds: “So that Wales doesn’t turn into a Nazi state, but apparently these two bozos are up for it.”

She then adds: “‘Just doing your job’ is not a good excuse I’m afraid. It’s not a good enough excuse.”

She then finishes by saying “Absolutely despicable. Well, she’s had a lot of press so let’s see how this goes for you, morons.”

The two men appear to ignore the woman throughout the video whilst persisting with sticking notices of closure on the shutters.

The video was shared to Twitter last night by political commentator Richard Taylor with the caption: “BREAKING: Trading standards just shut down cinema and co for 28 days!

“This is the Swansea cinema that said they wouldn’t comply with vaccine passports.”

The tweet has gained over 2,700 likes and more than 1,000 comments from social media users who were divided with their opinions on the matter.

Mark van Lieshout said: “They should just have followed the rules. It’s their own fault that they are closed.”

Andrea Trunzo wrote: “They were following orders.”

James Ross replied: “Unless other businesses do the same and support them, then the government wins. Will they?”

Mike Wood added: “This is where we are going. Paranoia and vaccine apartheid now in place. Can any rational person be happy with this?”

In their Facebook post earlier this week, Cinema & Co said: “Dear Customers.

“As an independent business, we will not be implementing the nonsensical & unnecessary Covid passports here in Swansea, Wales as they are unlawful, an infringement of our human rights & discriminate against those exercising their right to bodily autonomy.

“Covid passes do not give freedom, they take it away.”

The decision was met with a mixed response, with many criticising Cinema & Co’s stance, whilst others applauded their approach.

Welsh Government regulations say that businesses have to complete a risk assessment before opening and that should include whether a Covid pass is needed and how it would be enforced.

Fixed penalty notices can be given to businesses which breach regulations, with the maximum fine for repeated breaches by businesses being £10,000.