John Murphy was blown away after realising he had accidentally captured the rare phenomenon on his security cam last night.

The 61-year-old was watching television with his wife Julie at home in Warrington, Lancashire when his phone lit up with a notification that someone was at the door.

The retired civil servant realised nobody was there so looked back at his security footage to find he had captured two shooting stars darting across the sky.

The clip shows John’s street appearing to be calmly quiet at around 10.17pm last night.

A light then appears in the background of the sky before rushing forward over John’s home.

A few moments later the stars dart back across Warrington and disappear into the night sky.

John shared the video on Twitter shortly afterwards, writing: “My Ring doorbell just recorded this. Just watch.”

The clip has been viewed almost 300 times and left viewers questioning whether it may have been a visit from paranormal life.

@ExclusivePHD commented: “Aliens!”

@Endofthenight99 simply put a UFO emoji.

And @HammerGothic said: “What are they? Shooting stars?”

Speaking today John said: “I think it was just pure luck.

“A man was walking his dog past a few moments before and he must have set off the sensor.

“I think it might have been part of the Leonids meteor shower through the peak here in Warrington.

“The way some of the lights moved though.

“I’ve never seen shooting stars appear that bright or low before.

“I’ve had the doorbell for a year, usually it just captures a van coming down the road.

“It was bought as an impulse buy during the first lockdown.”

The Leonids meteor shower usually occurs in November as the leonids most associated with the comet Tempel-Tuttle break off.

The Leonids were first discovered in 902AD.