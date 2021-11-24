A “MAGNIFICENT” jewellery selection, collected by a Scottish lady of title, is anticipated to fetch £50k at auction.

Diamond encrusted necklaces, brooches and panthers are amongst the items up for grabs, which will go under the hammer at McTear’s, Glasgow, later this month.

The collection spans 80 lots, with highlights including a 4.26 carat emerald and diamond ring, estimated to sell for £4k.

A magnificent diamond bracelet and tanzanite and diamond ring, are also in the collection and have been valued at £5k each.

Tanzanite is a blue gemstone, drawing its name from Tanzania, the only country in which it can be found.

Having been gathered over a lifetime of high society living, the collection is now up for sale from an anonymous vendor.

Amy Cameron, McTear’s Jewellery Specialist, said: “This is a quite magnificent collection, with many of the pieces showcased and admired over the years to some of the country’s highest profile events.

“It is a truly eclectic mix of items with a quirky diamond encrusted clown and a jaguar pendant sitting alongside an array of classical diamond pendants, rings and bracelets.

“With Christmas around the corner, this could be the perfect opportunity to pick up not only a stunning item of jewellery, but a rare and unusual piece with connections to high society.”

These items will be auctioned as part of McTear’s November Jewellery Auction, which begins at noon on November 28.

Other jewellery in the 284 lot event include a rare coloured diamond ring and a love heart diamond bracelet, each expected to fetch £16-18k.

However, the range of lots will also incorporate items estimated to amount to less than £100.