Diamond encrusted panther and clown among “magnificent” auction lot

By
Wendy Brooking
-
0
12

A “MAGNIFICENT” jewellery selection, collected by a Scottish lady of title, is anticipated to fetch £50k at auction.

Diamond encrusted necklaces, brooches and panthers are amongst the items up for grabs, which will go under the hammer at McTear’s, Glasgow, later this month.

Jewellery collection expected to fetch £50k - News
Diamond bracelet, which is expected to fetch £5k at McTear’s later this month.

The collection spans 80 lots, with highlights including a 4.26 carat emerald and diamond ring, estimated to sell for £4k.

A magnificent diamond bracelet and tanzanite and diamond ring, are also in the collection and have been valued at £5k each.

Tanzanite is a blue gemstone, drawing its name from Tanzania, the only country in which it can be found.

Having been gathered over a lifetime of high society living, the collection is now up for sale from an anonymous vendor.

Jewellery collection expected to fetch £50k - News
From left to right: a diamond encrusted panther brooch, Tanzanite and diamond ring, and 4.25 carat emerald and diamond ring.

Amy Cameron, McTear’s Jewellery Specialist, said: “This is a quite magnificent collection, with many of the pieces showcased and admired over the years to some of the country’s highest profile events.

“It is a truly eclectic mix of items with a quirky diamond encrusted clown and a jaguar pendant sitting alongside an array of classical diamond pendants, rings and bracelets.

“With Christmas around the corner, this could be the perfect opportunity to pick up not only a stunning item of jewellery, but a rare and unusual piece with connections to high society.”

Jewellery collection expected to fetch £50k - News
A diamond encrusted clown pendant is amongst the items up for auction.

These items will be auctioned as part of McTear’s November Jewellery Auction, which begins at noon on November 28.

Other jewellery in the 284 lot event include a rare coloured diamond ring and a love heart diamond bracelet, each expected to fetch £16-18k.

Jewellery collection expected to fetch £50k - News
Left to right: a coloured diamond ring and a ring featuring two 2.5 carat diamond hearts are also up for auction.

However, the range of lots will also incorporate items estimated to amount to less than £100.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR