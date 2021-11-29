Can a Foreigner Buy Properties in the UK?

Are you a foreigner in the UK, and you wish to get a property, but you are not sure if it is possible? Well, it is possible for a foreigner or non-resident to acquire properties in the UK. But like other countries in Europe, to acquire a property in the UK is not a walk in the park. It comes with some complicated yet easy procedure.

Therefore, you’ll need to find out about the procedures and processes to follow to prevent future stress and unnecessary billings. You’ll find out about these and more as you read on.

Acquiring a Property as a Foreigner in the UK

There are no laws that put a restriction on property acquisition and ownership by foreigners or non-residents of the UK. But before you decide to buy a property, you need to consider the cost implications.

As a foreigner who will be staying for a long time in the UK, it’s wise to buy a property, but if you’re not going to be staying for more than two years, it is better to rent a property than buy one. Also, with a work visa , you could have the process rather easy for you compared to one without one.

Procedures for Buying a Property in the UK

Houses available for sale are usually listed with estate agents, found in the dailies or simply discovered from property websites and companies.

Whichever ways you find out, properties are always available for sale. Some come pricey while some are budget friendly. As a matter of fact, you can get a house for an average cost of £265,668.18 in the UK. That’s weird. Isn’t it? Well, you should also consult an immigration lawyer to help with advisory and soliciting services.

While doing that, you can also follow the following processes when buying properties in the UK:

1. Determine How You Want To Finance the Purchase

Buying a house in the UK could be quite capital-intensive. You need to carefully plan how you are going to go about the finances. Costs like stamp duty, deposit costs, legal fees, removal costs, land registry fees and mortgage costs, among others, make up the total cost of getting a house. You could choose to fund the purchase with a mortgage or from a bank.

2. Get a Real Estate Agent

It is easier and faster to find out what properties are available for sale through agents as they are experienced and know the way to go already.

3. Ask to View and Inspect the Property

After your agent has given you possible options, proceed to see the property. It is best to inspect at least two instances at varying times of the day. This will give you a good idea of what the house will be like or feel like in the environment at different times.

4. Make an Offer to the Seller

Having sorted out the financing option and having found a landed property you wish to buy, the next thing is to make an offer to the seller or his agent through your agent. It should however be noted that acquiring a property as a house in the UK could take up to 3 months. This is why you should have a workable plan on financing before you start house-hunting.

5. Get a Solicitor

As a foreigner, you’ll need a solicitor. There are Immigration Lawyers London and several other parts of the UK. Their work is to represent you before the local authorities and also help with the follow-up process.

6. Have a House Survey and Revaluation

Once the seller accepts your offer to buy the property from him, what follows is a survey. This will help you determine potential and existing issues with the property as well as possible reduction from the initial mortgage funds.

7. Seal the Contract

Having made revaluations and all, the needful should be done. The terms of the mortgage should be reviewed as well as the sales contract. Once things are set, the solicitors of either party are to finalize the contract. The payment for the property should be through the buyer’s solicitor. And there you have it!

Final Words

Getting a property in the UK can be time-consuming, capital-intensive and overwhelming, but the freedom is worth it. You get to do your property whichever way you want it without any hassles. Weigh the costs side-by-side, the benefits and see if it’s not best to get a home.