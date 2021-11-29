Jesse Pygott filmed Liam Clarke attempting to slide smoothly across the fresh sheet of ice in Manchester in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The clip begins with 20-year-old Liam walking up a short path in black shorts and a Stone Island jacket before turning around to face the camera.

He then takes a short jog down the path onto some cobblestones and attempts to slide across the ice and back down to Jesse.

However, Liam, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, is stopped in his tracks when he hits the icy cobblestones and gets his foot caught.

He then loses his balance on the slippery ground and ends up spinning around before tumbling to the ground.

A loud thud can be heard as Liam cracks his head off the ground while Jesse gasps in horror.

Jesse, who is also a plumber, then shouts “Clarkey” before rushing over to his injured friend as the video clip ends.

Thankfully Liam was okay after the fall but ended up with a nasty cut at the side of his head.

Jesse shared the video to Twitter yesterday, with the caption: “What a cracking idea from my boy last night – worst and best video there”.

The video has gained over 18,000 likes and more than 1,800 retweets from social media users.

@surge2311 wrote: “Literally cracking, skull cracking.”

@MarkBone4942 said: “Ouch…bet that smarted a bit.”

@JessiccaaaS_ commented: “Wow – headaches today.”

@EastCelt replied: “I lost a front tooth doing this at 15.”

@palmer_james wrote: “Thud! F***ing hell!”

Speaking today, Jesse said: “We were at a rave called Animal Crossing on Saturday night, and all our other friends got a taxi afterwards and left us two.

“We couldn’t get another taxi booked so we decided to just run the 20 minute journey back to our hotel.

“On the way, we were on a random street in the centre of the city when we spotted that sheet of ice.

“Liam knocked himself out cold for like five seconds after he fell and he’d cut his head open just above his eye.

“He was really lucky to be fair, but he’s alright now. Knowing him he’ll probably be trying it again sometime soon.”