Are Buy to Let Mortgages Regulated?

Here at Revolution Brokers, we receive many queries about mortgage regulation in the buy-to-let sector and confusion about what regulation means!

This guide will explain the difference between a regulated and non-regulated buy to let mortgage and how that impacts your financing options.

Buy to Let Mortgage Regulation Explained

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the UK financial regulatory body – and does not cover standard buy to let mortgage .

However, that classification applies to consumer buy to let investment properties. The difference is that if you’re an accidental landlord, you still fall under the regulation bracket.

Therefore, investment landlords purchasing a property to rent it out for profit are not under the FCA umbrella, but other landlords might be.

Unregulated means that mortgage lending doesn’t need to comply with FCA rules – it does not mean that the lender, the mortgage, or the rates offered are questionable!

Rather, you usually have greater flexibility and less rigorous eligibility assessments.

You can also verify the authenticity of your lender or broker by looking at accreditations.

Revolution is a member of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB), which ensures we comply with a strict code of conduct, whether recommending regulated or unregulated borrowing products.

What is an Accidental Landlord?

In several scenarios, you might be an accidental landlord if you’ve ended up owning a property and want to let it out; but didn’t purchase that property with this purpose in mind.

For example:

A property owner inherits a property that is already being let out.

A homeowner needs to move and chooses to retain their original home.

In practice, if you need a buy to let mortgage in one of these situations, the application is treated similarly to a residential application. It can take a little longer with additional checks on things like affordability.

The key is to work with an independent broker who can recommend buy to let lenders with a residential lending arm, who are most likely to offer this niche mortgage type.

Regulated Buy to Let Mortgage Types

As we’ve explained, some buy to let mortgages might be regulated, depending on the nature of the property acquisition.

Regulated BTL mortgages are usually required if you own a property and rent it to a family member. Having relatives as tenants can be risky from a lender’s perspective, so you’ll typically need an experienced broker to help negotiate competitive terms.

The regulation requirement also means that the mortgage product will fall under tighter guidance and applies where:

A landlord rents a property to a sibling.

Parents rent a home to their children.

The landlord rents property to their parents.

Grandparents rent from a son or daughter.

Note that, unless you are an accidental landlord, you won’t need a regulated buy to let mortgage if you rent to any other family members – more distant relatives don’t fall into the regulation jurisdiction.

In that case, a regular buy to let mortgage will be sufficient.

Deposit Requirements For Regulated BTL Mortgages

Generally, you’ll need a deposit of 25% or more to apply for a regulated buy to let mortgage since most lenders cap the Loan to Value at 75% of the property value.

The higher a deposit you can offer, the better a deal you’ll usually get because the lender has additional security, which offsets the risk.

While unregulated mortgages offer better rates due to the lack of restrictions, there are still competitive products out there.

The assessment process for a regulated buy to let mortgage is also slightly different.

Conventional buy to let mortgages are assessed primarily on the rental income, compared to the monthly mortgage cost.

Regulated buy to let mortgages are calculated against the income and affordability of the applicant – to guarantee they can cover the mortgage interest, even when the property is vacant.

Every lender has different policies, so some are far more flexible than others, whereas some providers need a minimum annual income of £30,000 to consider a regulated buy to let loan.

