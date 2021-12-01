My Three Mission Trip Must-Haves For the Dominican Republic

Recently, I was blessed with the opportunity to travel to the Dominican Republic with Mission of Hope for a medical mission. Using my education to help others who need it most was an experience I will never forget!

However, I am a bit embarrassed to admit that I did not pack appropriately for this trip. I had never left the United States before, so I was woefully underprepared! Luckily, I ordered what I needed from Amazon without any hassle and had a fantastic trip helping the locals.

If you are planning a trip or have found yourself in a similar pickle, you have found the right article! Read on to learn how I ordered what I needed from Amazon and my top three essentials while on my mission trip.

How I Bought Things That I Needed

At first, I thought that I would have a tough time getting what I needed. There is a way to receive mail and packages at the volunteer housing, but I was unsure where to start. I didn’t know what was available in the Dominican Republic!

I got internet access and figured out how to get everything that I had neglected to pack. All I had to do was a quick search on google for “does Amazon deliver to the Dominican Republic,” and I had all the information I needed!

I was able to order some of the following directly, but just follow the instructions for anything limited to Amazon’s USA website! I ordered on a Monday and had everything delivered before the week was over, so it was a lifesaver.

My Mission Trip Must-Haves

The program had provided a list of items that we should bring, but my lack of travel experience caused me to make silly mistakes.

Thankfully, I was able to get all of the following and had an incredible experience helping people heal and recover!

A Cute Hat to Shield the Sun

The sun in the Dominican Republic was no joke. Luckily, I had a spray-on sunscreen to help keep me safe from the sun in those first few days. Once I got this Unisex Cotton Packable Bucket Sun Hat from The Hat Depot thought, I felt so much better.

I went with this hat because it came in a small size for my tiny head. It also came in tons of fun colors and was machine washable, which is huge when sweating under the sun!

Shower Shoes to Protect Feet

I don’t even want to think about all of the germs in the showers in shared living spaces. Our living area was super clean and comfortable, but shower shoes were still a must.

These Xomiboe Shower Shoes were terrific. They come in wide sizes and were usually dry again before I had even left the bathroom!

A Huge, Quick Dry Towel

This one was a bit of a luxury item, but I hate scratchy towels. I remembered a gym buddy of mine had this Rainlead Microfiber Towel and loved it, so I ordered one for myself!

I got the largest size (XXL), but it comes in 6 different sizes and lots of colors! I loved this towel so much that I got another one for my hair later on.

Final Thoughts

If you are also helping others abroad, the items above will help make the experience comfortable and rewarding!