Back in business – Direct Scotland to US flights will resume in March

BUSINESS travellers will be able to fly non-stop from Scotland to the US from March next year.

United Airlines is the first carrier to resume services between the Scotland and America, offering daily Edinburgh to New York/Newark flights from March 5.

The airline is also set to resume daily non-stop seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington DC on May 7.

The flights will be operated using 169-seat Boeing 757-200 jets.

Sixteen business class seats will be available in what the airline dubs its “Polaris premium travel experience”.

Business travellers are promised “relaxation and comfort, featuring quality inflight dining, premium amenity kits and full flat-bed seats”.

Bob Schumacher, United’s Director Sales UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to return to Scotland in 2022 and resume nonstop services from Edinburgh to the United States.

“With the return of services, our customers in Edinburgh can once again take advantage of direct connections to the US.”

Schumacher said passengers would get “unrivalled route network” from United’s hubs at New York/Newark, Chicago and Washington, DC, “offering convenient nonstop connections to 129 destinations across the Americas”.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Executive, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be resuming our transatlantic services with United to allow direct travel between Scotland and the USA for the first time in two years.

“It will allow families to reunite, friends to reconnect and re-open the strong tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic.”

United Airlines began serving Scotland in 1998.

Located just 14 miles from Manhattan, Newark Liberty International Airport offers the fastest surface transfer journeys to many parts of the city, including the AirTrain service to New York Penn Station in midtown Manhattan, with a journey time of less than 30 minutes.

United currently operates 251 daily flights to 111 destinations across the United States and around the world from its Washington Dulles hub.

And United is the largest carrier operating out of O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

The airline currently operates 482 daily flights to 189 destinations across the United States and around the world from its Chicago hub.

United has provided the following details of the services:

Edinburgh (EDI) – New York/Newark (EWR)

Flight From To Depart Arrive Frequency Aircraft Dates of operation UA37 EDI EWR 09:40 12:20 Daily Boeing 757-200 5 March 2022 onwards UA36 EWR EDI 20:20 08:05 +1 Daily Boeing 757-200 4 March 2022 onwards

All times are local and subject to change.

Edinburgh (EDI) – Chicago O’Hare (ORD)

Flight From To Depart Arrive Frequency Aircraft Dates of operation UA119 EDI ORD 11:30 13:55 Daily Boeing 757-200 7 May 2022 onwards UA118 ORD EDI 18:15 7:50 +1 Daily Boeing 757-200 6 May 2022 onwards

All times are local and subject to change.

Edinburgh (EDI) – Washington D.C. (IAD)

Flight From To Depart Arrive Frequency Aircraft Dates of Operation UA979 EDI IAD 12:30 15:10 Daily Boeing 757-200 7 May 2022 onwards UA978 IAD EDI 22:25 10:40 +1 Daily Boeing 757-200 6 May 2022 onwards

All times are local and subject to change.