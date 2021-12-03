Dad baffled after spotting woman and horse at McDonald’s drive-thru

Simon White spotted the bizarre incident while stopping for a bite to eat at his local McDonald’s in Blackwood, Caerphilly in Wales yesterday.

Simon, 46, captured a sequence of photos showing the woman’s journey of waiting in line, paying at the first window and then when she arrived at the collection point.

Images show the woman dressed in a mustard puffer jacket and riding boots casually queuing up in between cars while perched on top of her white horse.

The rider appears to have her purse in hand, ready to pay for her fast food meal.

She can then be seen making payment to the McDonald’s staff member while still mounted as her horse waits patiently.

After collecting her meal and riding off, Simon said he later spotted her eating her burger.

Simon, a vehicle parts constructor, shared the images to social media yesterday, writing: “Well I’ve seen it all now…only in the Valleys”.

His post has been shared more than 350 times and attracted dozens of comments from amused social media users.

Johnny Springsteen said: “I wonder what the brake power is on that!”

Mark Barber said: “Neigh gherkins.”

Dav Doc said: “Horses are at drive-thrus all the time – only problem is they normally end up becoming the burgers themselves.”

Ben English said: “Probably just wants a chicken Mc-neigh-get meal…”

And Shane Matthews simply added: “Wow, awesome. Love this.”

Speaking today, Simon said: “I was on my way home from collecting my little one from school when we stopped by for something to eat.

“We were sitting there waiting for our food when she came round the corner.

“I couldn’t believe it – the horse was very well-behaved though and she got served no problem, before riding off.

“A few of the kids who were sitting inside came out to take pictures and cheer her as they thought it was great.

“She was served and rode off. Then I passed her on the road where she was eating the burger.

“My son loved it, it really made his day – he was laughing so much.

“I thought it was really funny as well – it’s something you just can’t imagine seeing unless you live in the Welsh valleys.”