The property on Frances Road in Birmingham, West Midlands, has attracted the attention of shocked house-hunters due to the indescribable state of the bathroom.

Images show the fixer upper in need of repairs and renovations throughout – but not more so than the bathroom which is covered in grime.

The small room consists of a bathtub, sink and toilet which are all completely caked in thick, black mould and dirt.

The walls are also covered in dirt and mould which has taken over most of the room.

Below a dirty windowsill sits a sink overrun with mould spores and filth.

And a vile toilet is also shown bearing a striking resemblance to the infamous “worst toilet in Scotland” from Danny Boyle’s cult classic film, Trainspotting,

The original white enamel on the bath can barely even be seen through the thick layer of dirt.

With the black muck completely encasing the tub of the bath, a social media user described the grim scene as resembling a “portal to oblivion”.

Auctioneers Bond Wolfe listed the property on Rightmove with a guide price of £34,000 last month and described it as being “in need of refurbishment”.

The description reads: “A mid terraced property standing back from the road behind a foregarden.

“This property is in need of refurbishment.”

The property was shared on Reddit yesterday, captioned: “I’m not convinced people haven’t died in here”.

Social media users on the site were shocked by the listing’s affordability, but were quick to crack jokes about the bathroom.

@godca_grema said: “Clicking through the pics, not so bad, seen worse…

“Then picture six made me ‘eww’ out loud!”

@paulr70 said: “Shame, if the bath had a shower attachment I’d put a bid in for this.”

@Zestyclose_Key_6964 said: “And people complain that houses are unaffordable!”

And @beachyfeet simply added: “I feel sick.”