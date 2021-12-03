THE FAMILY of murdered Scots teen Amber Gibson have paid tribute to their “little ball of ginger light”.

Amber’s sister, Laura Tran, last night took to social media to say she would love the 16-year-old forever and wished she could have “protected” her.

Sister Lisa Murray also paid tribute to her “wee pineapple head” online and joked about the youngster’s “questionable” singing.

Lisa said the family are heartbroken and praised Amber’s ability to light up a room with her smile.

The siblings’ posted their tributes on Facebook last night while sharing photographs of Amber, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, in happy times.

Amber’s parents, Carol and Craig Niven, also changed their Facebook profile pictures to photos of their daughter.

Alongside a photo of herself with her husband Edward Tran and Amber, Laura wrote: “We will love you forever, I wish I could have protected you.”

Lisa also changed her profile picture to a selfie of her and her sister, writing: “Love you my wee pineapple head.

She later posted a school photo of Amber, writing: “My beautiful sister words, can’t describe how heartbroken we are you are gone.

“You were our little ball of ginger light from the beginning and your smile lit up the room. Your singing was questionable lol but it was always your favourite thing to do.

“We love you Amber, always.”

The posts have collected hundreds of messages from social media users who have sent messages of condolences to the family.

Elaine Russell said: “I’m so sorry for your loss, sending all my love to you and the family.”

Caroline Scougal Gardiner said: “So sad thinking of you all, I can’t begin to imagine your pain.”

Angie Stillie Kennedy Kennedy said: “This picture is how I remember Amber, a gorgeous girl with that cheeky smile, thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Christine Weir said: “Our hearts are broken for you, I can’t imagine what you’re going through.”

Amber’s body was found in Cadzow Glen in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 10.10am on Sunday morning.

Connor Gibson, Amber’s 19-year-old brother has now been charged by the police in relation to her death.

Amber was reported missing from her family home in Hillhouse on Saturday morning after she was last spotted on Cadzow Street the night before at around 9:55pm.