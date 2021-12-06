ASDA has been branded “virtue-signalling, bandwagon-jumping, attention-seeking a***holes” by customers unhappy with their recent clothing campaign.

The supermarket chain has been inundated with messages criticising them after they launched their “SLAY IT” campaign late last week.

The clothing campaign, by in-house brand George, features a transgender model wearing 80s disco clothes to promote their new range.



However, although the campaign has been welcomed by most, outraged social media users have taken to Twitter, calling it “insulting” and “attention-seeking”.

George by Asda shared a video featuring trans people strutting and dancing in their new festive range last week, writing: “Introducing; SLAY IT.

“This is the collection that was born to stand out.

“Show us how YOU Slay It this season being your fabulous selves and remember, this a judgement free-zone.”

The post has received over 1,500 likes and over 1,000 comments on Twitter, with scores of viewers taking to the post to criticise Asda for the campaign.

Twitter user @ElspethSummers said: “Oh do f**k off, you desperate, virtue-signalling, bandwagon-jumping, abbreviation-grabbing, attention-seeking a*******s.”

@BelleStarrC commented: “Are you trying to be all progressive with this sh**e?

“It’s theft.

“F*****g theft.

“And women won’t forget.”

@Womanborn1 said: “I don’t shop with retailers who treat their female customers like s**t. Bye Asda.”

@Pendles_Nina said: “Stopped buying from M&S when I saw all the men reviewing lingerie.

“What woman wants to buy knickers after some perv’s described how well they fit round his bits #nothankyou now Asda can get in the sea too.”

@MoustacheMaude said: “The most insulting advert to all women.

“Using men to model clothes for women. Talk about female erasure. You have made me very very sad and disheartened. Your idea of inclusion excludes/erases 51% of the population #NoThankYou.

And @thatveganlass said: “Woke points… and a nose dive in sales?”

Some Twitter users didn’t understand why so many people took issue with the campaign.

@nuonicle said: “People are really getting mad at this.

“If this is what counts as a serious problem for you, you’re lucky not to have any real ones.

“Some people don’t have anything at all for Christmas but ‘oh no, not diversity on TV!'”

@Bawbag40 wrote: “I absolutely love how you’ve nailed this.

“I can’t wait to get my husband a sparkly dress for Christmas.”

@livkiera added: “I love this.

“It’s really nice to see a big brand like George promoting gender neutral party clothes.

“And so sparkly too, we love.”

An Asda spokesperson today said: “The George Slay it Campaign highlights a positive message around inclusion during a time of year where many members of the LGBTQ+ community find it difficult to be their ‘true selves’.

“As a diverse and inclusive business, we strongly believe that people from all walks of life should be represented equally and do not tolerate abusive comments directed towards any single group of people featured in our advertising campaign on social media.”

Earlier this year Asda donated £100,000 to Diversity Role Models to help to end LGBT+ bullying in UK schools.

The gender neutral clothing range is the brand’s next step in changing opinions over the festive period.

Asda brought out the new range in partnership with Diversity Role Models, a UK LGBT+ education charity.

They said they are “tapping into meaningful insights in support of a community that at times doesn’t feel able to be their ‘true selves’ around family members”.