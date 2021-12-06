Careers in growth industries that your teenager may have overlooked

When the careers options come up at school or college, it can be an overwhelming experience for most teenagers. Many do not have the foggiest idea of where they want their lives to lead them, let alone a career that could, for many, last the entirety of their adult lives.

Cybersecurity

With the ever-increasing appeal for businesses to make full use of such technologies as the cloud facility for storing all their data, clients, business, and personnel, there is a real boom in the need for cybersecurity technicians and those other careers that run alongside.

With many learning businesses offering online courses, there is no reason why you cannot train for this valuable new career path while still working in your current job role. This is not a job role that stops at cybersecurity either. Once you have an understanding, there are multiple areas within which you can improve your knowledge and move into other paths, taking your career to new and exciting levels.

A thirst for knowledge is a must within this sector as it is constantly changing and progressing, throwing up new and exciting challenges by the day.

Tattooist

If you have a flair for the artistic and like interacting with people, then perhaps a career in the centuries-old profession of tattooist is more up your alley. You will have to complete a form of apprenticeship in order to gain access into this profession, and you will need to be dedicated and well informed on the health and hygiene front; gaining specific licenses and having insurances are a must.

Once you have completed your apprenticeship and are able to set up on your own, it is highly recommended that you source your products from a reputable tattooist business. Tattoo machines can be an expensive but necessary purchase. Getting hold of the best on the market is a must and a very good investment.

In-home carer

In recent months it has become clear to all how important the role of a carer can be. It has indeed proved to be a lifeline for many that are unable to get out or have nobody of their own to call upon them and check that they are ok.

With so many of the elderly and infirm encouraged to stay at home rather than seek refuge in care homes or nursing homes, the demand for the home visiting carer continues to grow. The role of the home visiting carer is not just limited to, nor does it always have to involve the personal care aspect. It can be a case of checking a certain person is doing ok or has a cooked meal in front of them so that they can eat something fresh every day.

This is a very beneficial and rewarding career to go into, and for those that feel they would like to learn more, there is the chance of progressing and specialising in additional areas of care such as dementia care, for example.