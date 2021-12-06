A DEDICATED mum-of-three emptied bean bags all over her living room floor so she could create a winter wonderland for her kids. Emma Wray gave her home a fresh dusting of “snow” by filling the living room up with thousands of polystyrene balls from beanbags yesterday. The 43-year-old dumped two bin liners of old bean bag fillers onto the carpet and placed three elfs, who were blamed as being responsible, in the middle of the mess.

Emma’s children Amelia, 8, Joshua, 6, and Hollie, 7, loved the new addition to their home and played in the snow for four hours straight. The stay-at-home mum, from Hollesley, Suffolk, was left to clear up the mess afterwards but manages to scoop up most of it with a dustpan and brush. She shared images of her festive decorating onto Facebook last night where the post gained over 1,300 likes. Emma’s post read “Day five, winter has blown in!” The post attracted over 800 comments from impressed parents. Megan Sides said: “I would love to do this but my anxiety 100% would not cope with the mess, but these ideas are amazing.” Mandy Stahl Chamberlin said: “Oh my, you will be finding those balls for years to come. I can’t even imagine. Great job.” Jessica Richardson said: “Love this so much but you are going to be vacuuming this up for months.