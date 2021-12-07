A SCOTTISH trade association for the graphic communication industry has unanimously voted in its first female president.

Susan Graham has become the first woman to be elected to the position in the 111 year history of Print Scotland and will hold the post for two years.

Currently the Managing Director at Dalkeith-based FLB Group, Susan has worked in the print industry for 30 years.

Beginning at Waddie’s in Edinburgh, she progressed to the role of HR Manager, before moving to the HR department of Letts in 2003, which was subsequently purchased by FLB Group.

Since then, she has been promoted to HR Director in 2016 and then again up to Managing Director in 2020.

She said: “I am honoured and pleased to be appointed President of Print Scotland at a time of unprecedented change and challenges.

“Print Scotland’s vision is to be an effective association representing the interests of the Scottish print industry.

“We aim to maximise support services to all subscribing members whilst promoting the Scottish Apprenticeship Scheme and encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion within the print industry.”

Adding that she is confident of a positive future for the industry in Scotland, she continued: “Things are gradually getting better for the print industry as we emerge from the pandemic and I am determined that under my presidency Print Scotland will encourage a dynamic approach to a changing marketplace while guiding our members every step of the way.”

Providing apprenticeships through the Scottish Training Scheme, Print Scotland offers a range of vocational qualifications and apprenticeship certifications.

Susan’s presidency will be supported by Richard McCombe, Managing Director of Coatbridge-headquartered Matic Media, who has been appointed to the role of Vice President.

He said: “It has been a privilege to be selected as Vice President to support Susan’s leadership of Print Scotland.

“Today, our industry must collectively support each other to prosper in the future, about which I, too, am optimistic.

“Before entering the print industry, I was a school teacher and I have been particularly impressed by Print Scotland’s dedication to attracting young people to our industry.

“As a board member I have seen some of the exciting developments bring planned to support the apprenticeship programme which will be highly beneficial to Print Scotland members and their employees.”