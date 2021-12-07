SWEET-TOOTHED Marks and Spencer customers have been left drooling over the company’s latest mouthwatering dessert – Sticky Toffee Pud Pies.

The posh retailer has left the public salivating by their new twist on humble mince pies by creating the sticky toffee treats in time for Christmas.

The sweet treat, priced at £2 for four, has proved an instant hit after Marks and Spencer teased photographs of them on social media last week.

Images show traditional sticky toffee puddings baked inside mince pie sized pastries with chopped up pecan nuts sprinkled on the top.

The supermarket chain posted photos showing inside the pie, featuring a gooey toffee centre.

Thousands of sweet treat fans have shared their delight at the dessert must-have, with many finding them far more appealing than a traditional mince pie.

Marks and Spencer revealed their delicious pies on Facebook last week, writing: “Move over mince pies – sticky toffee pud pies are happening!

“With sticky toffee sponge, caramel, vine fruits and pecans encased in all-butter pastry, these might just give the OG mince pie a run for its money.”

The post has attracted over 6,000 likes with more than 500 shares.

Thousands of enticed social media users have left comments after salivating at the prospect of getting their hands on the sticky toffee treats.

Sandra Rutherford said: “Must try them, look delicious.”

Vicky Nunes said: “I can practically feel them increasing the size of my thighs.”

Rachel Hay said: “These look good. I may have to get some to try.”

Maria A Panayiotou said: “I’m not a fan of the usual mince pies, nor the traditional Christmas cake.

“I think that it’s the sultanas, current and raisins that put me off. These, on the other hand, are beckoning moi!”

And Kate Elizabeth Thompson said: “Now these are mince pies I can get excited about.”

Marks and Spencer describe the dessert as: “A rich sticky toffee sponge on a layer of caramel stuffed with plump vine fruits, encased in all butter pastry topped with nibbed pecan nuts.

“These puds can be served hot or cold. To serve warm, oven cook for 8 to 10 minutes.”