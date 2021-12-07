NatureScot launches recruitment drive to support peatland restoration

NINE new jobs have been created across Scotland to help restore the country’s peatlands, benefitting both nature and society in the process.

Forming part of the Peatland ACTION programme by NatureScot, the opportunities span land management, project management, financial and communications-based roles.

Restoring the peatlands can help to protect nature, improve water quality and contribute to the local economy.

Peatlands are also important for their capacity to store carbon, contributing in turn to the wider aim of reducing climate change.

Their potential as a natural form of carbon capture was also highlighted during COP26 in Glasgow.

Peter Hutchinson, Peatland ACTION programme manager, said: “Peatland restoration is a relatively new and growing sector in Scotland.

“In the last 10 years, NatureScot has built a highly dedicated team, growing from just ten staff to more than thirty.

“We are now looking to expand further to meet the growing ambition to restore Scotland’s peatlands, and we hope that these roles will be followed by more opportunities in the near future.

“This is a really exciting time to join us and be part of the green jobs revolution, working on projects that are making a real difference to tackling the twin crises of nature loss and climate change.

“Peatland restoration is not only a win for nature and climate, but also for job creation and for local communities across Scotland.”

Recruitment is currently underway, fulfilling a key commitment of NatureScot’s Action Plan for nature-based jobs.

The positions will also support the Scottish Government’s 10 year commitment to peatland restoration, supported by funding of £250m.