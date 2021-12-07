A SAM Smith fan has said she felt “embarrassed” and “small” after being called a “dumb b***h” and told to “shut the f**k up” when approaching the singer.

Sheima Mimen idolised the Writing’s On The Wall singer before the incident at London’s Charing Cross on Friday.

The aspiring singer filmed herself spotting the 29-year-old popstar outside and running over to say hello and that she loved them.

However, the 18-year-old was allegedly grabbed on the wrist by one of Sam’s friends and told to “shut the f**k up, you dumb b***h.”

Smith can be seen in the clip looking on in the background as shocked Sheima tells the group she just wants to meet her idol.

Sheima, from London, today claimed that Smith also told her to “shut up” during the snub.

The distraught teen also said she is no longer a fan of Smith despite saying that the first song she ever performed live was their 2017 hit, Too Good at Goodbyes.

Speaking today, Sheima said: “The first song I ever performed was ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ by them.

“So you can imagine how excited I was to see someone who helped me progress as an artist.

“I walked out of McDonald’s and was waiting for my Uber when it came to my surprise that I noticed Sam Smith.

“I wanted to let them know how much I loved them. However, they (Sam) proceeded on telling me to shut up.

“I was so excited, I didn’t care at that moment, and told them ‘don’t tell me to shut up I love you’.

“Moving forward I told them again how much I loved them when their friend started shouting in my face, grabbing my phone and pushing me away calling me a ‘dumb b***h’.

Sheima added: “I was genuinely shocked by the amount of hate I received when all I showed was love.

“It ruined my night and my view on Sam and their friends. I felt embarrassed and small.

“I hope they feel embarrassed. They have lost a fan but I wish them all the best.”

Smith hit the music scene in 2013 with his first single, Lay Me Down.

They then went on to release hits such as Stay With Me and I’m Not The Only One.

The singer was criticised after posting a video in March last year sitting outside their £12 million London mansion crying due to lockdown restrictions.

In the clip, Smith spoke about their mental health and how draining lockdown had been for them.

However, social media began comparing the singer to Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS during lockdown.