Benny Pough Of DVERSE Media’s Rise to Success

CEO of DVERSE Media, Benny Pough is carving the way for superstars such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, and more with his marketing expertise and exclusive promotional connections at the highest level. DVERSE Media is a results-driven, multi-tiered entertainment company that provides solutions to its clients through record labels, distribution, publishing, management, and more. Pough’s ability to empower artists with his services is unmatched. Not only can DVERSE help create content, but they can also distribute it to a vast network of people, propelling clients to superstardom like when Pough delivered radio hits for superstar artists such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, DJ Khaled, and 21 Savage.

Benny Pough is also the co-founder of Kandiid, a social media app inspired to help creators monetize their audience. Kandiid adds significant value to the marketplace by allowing content creators to socialize with fans, friends, and family, and learn the value of their content from real time feedback. Pough is working tirelessly to help creators secure their incomes and futures by always staying true to putting people before profits, going above and beyond to put creators first and developing lifelong partnerships and bonds with Kandiid’s influencers.

Since its inception, the team at DVERSE Media, along with Benny Pough have fostered an inclusive environment and trust factor between clients and the agency, making it so they never need to turn elsewhere when it comes to their marketing and entertainment needs. A seasoned veteran, Pough helped blow up countless artists with his leadership when he was the President of Roc Nation, the Executive Vice President of Epic Records, the Executive Vice President of Urban Music, the Vice President of Promotion at MCA Records, and the Senior Vice President of Promotion at Universal Music Group’s Island Def Jam — where he helped propel Rihanna and Kanye West, as well as others, to superstardom to name a few.

On a Mission to Change the Game

Benny Pough aims to impact the industry as an indie label in pursuit of a global roster of superstars, a best-selling book, traveling, and sharing his experiences with his book ON IMPACT to be released in 2022. After a near fatal car accident in 2014, Pough felt compelled to share a collection of stories, rich in reflection and vulnerability, exposing the experiences that shaped his life and this in turn became ON IMPACT: Life, Leadership & Betting on Yourself.

Interviewing Mr. Pough, we asked, “How did your career begin? What do you think sets you apart from your competition?” He replied, “My career in the music business started with hard work, dedication, and commitment. I’ve always pressed above and beyond, gone the extra mile, and fully believed in the opportunities of the talent. It’s really the only way to make a name for yourself and keep that name and reputation over the years.”

We talked a little bit about the clientele Benny and his agency tend to cater to the most, and why? He said, “While I have been an instrumental force in the careers of many household superstars, I am currently developing at Dverse Media who I believe to be the next superstar, Paris Gatlin.”

Branding is everything, and how a company builds social proof and positions themselves is how you build trust before the initial conversation. Benny believes in a personal approach and makes sure every client receives the strategic expertise needed and he’s transparent about how he does things; he says, “I am always going to be truthful, so people know what to expect from me. I am committed to all my endeavors which gives everyone the confidence to rely on me and my unwavering commitment no matter how challenging the undertaking.”

No entrepreneur will tell you it was easy, we asked “How did you build your career to where it is today? What have you learned since it all began that you think is most important for people to know about the brand, you, or the business in its initial stages?” Benny says, “I almost lost it all: my career, my family, and my life, in a situation I couldn’t control. It made me see the value in managing my time, organizing my life and finances, and reaffirming my faith and my belief in God. I tap into my faith reserve whenever I encounter circumstances that feel out of my control. Faith has saved my life before and continues to guide my steps today. Success is measured not by how much you earn but how much you can commit to the process and your ability to persevere. It’s also about how much you give and share with others. Commitment, perseverance, generosity, and sharing make it possible to push through the difficult experiences, not money.”

The past 2 years have changed everything for how businesses and the music industry operate as a whole, “Do you believe COVID has changed the trajectory of your business moving forward? We asked Benny. He says, “COVID only uncovered what we already knew, that our team at DVERSE Media is adaptable to any situation that life throws at us.”