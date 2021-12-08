How Do Private Jet Hire Prices Work?

Flying private is one of the most relaxing and luxurious experiences. It can turn people that hate flying to love being in the sky.

For some people, it is the quietness and open space while for others it is the sweet amenities that come with the experience. Whatever it is there is so much to enjoy that you don’t want to miss out on.

But wait! What about the pricing? Why are some flights faster and more expensive than others? Well, we are going to get into that today!

Today we will discuss 3 factors that determine the price of your private jet experience!

Fuel & Distance

It’s no secret that the distance has something to do with the price but if you are ever wondering why some flights have a different price to the same location it is typically due to the fuel.

Fuel is one of the highest costs for private jets and larger fuel tanks require more fuel. So the price not only depends on the distance but also the fuel tank.

Passengers

The number of passengers also affects the price of a private jet. Each company is different about how the passengers impact the price but in general, each person uses the amenities, a seat, and any services that are offered.

We will dive more into the amenities later but again every company has different cost structures.

You will most likely see a private jet priced based on the aircraft itself and will inform you how many seats are available. For example, a smaller jet can be $3,000 overall that seats 4 to 6 passengers.

The price then increases when you need a larger jet, so rather than pay per individual person it is the number of seats your aircraft can hold.

Amenities & Services

As we mentioned, amenities and services can increase the price. Here are some potential amenities and services.

Meeting Facilities

Luxury lounges

Bedrooms or beds

Flight Attendants

Full-Sized Kitchens

Technology

Furniture

Pet accommodations

Meals

There is quite a bit that can come with a private jet experience so the more expensive the amenities and services are the higher the price will be.

Not every private jet company will include all of these amenities but it is important to know which ones you would take advantage of.

Do waste your money if you don’t think you will need a full-sized kitchen or a meeting facility. Pay for what you are willing to use and what will make your experience even better.

See what kind of amenities Fast Private Jet has to offer!

Final Thoughts

Overall flying private is an experience and that is what you’re paying for. Each company will have their own reasons for pricing because remember you are paying for all the maintenance and labor that gets put into the private jet.

Without you, there will be no one to pay the attendance, the maintenance, or the pilot. So there is a lot more than just fuel and amenities.

For more information about how the price is broken down, Fast Private Jet is happy to give you a quote.