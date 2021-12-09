Baird Lumsden on recruiting spree as rural property demand soars

BAIRD Lumsden has recruited a trio of young professionals in response to high demand for rural property throughout Scotland.

The specialist rural property arm of DM Hall Chartered Surveyors has signed up Tom Lennie, Kirstie McLachlan and Sophie Watt to its Bridge of Allan-based team.

Sophie, who has been appointed to head up the new build sales division, has a BSc in environmental geography from Stirling University.

She has over nine years’ experience working for a major national housebuilder across central Scotland and prides herself on delivering excellent customer service.

Tom has joined the firm as a graduate surveyor and has a degree in environmental science from the University of Aberdeen and a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) accredited rural surveying and rural property management masters.

He will be engaged with a broad range of valuation, rural agency and estate management work in course of his studies to become a fully qualified chartered surveyor.

Kirstie is an experienced administrator with a lifetime’s interest in estate agency and property matters.

In her new role she will play a key role working alongside the lettings team and as a sales negotiator for the agency team.

Donald Yellowley, DM Hall Baird Lumsden partner, said: “Demand for rural property is currently close to unprecedented levels throughout Scotland.

“We urgently needed to strengthen our team with quality people to cope with customer enquiries.

“In Kirstie, Sophie and Tom we have three bright and enthusiastic young people who we believe will enhance greatly our offering to customers and potential customers throughout the country.”