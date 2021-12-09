Bigtincan open a new chapter in their Glasgow operation

BIGTINCAN is ramping up its Glasgow operation with the help of £1.4m from Scottish Enterprise.

The Australian sales software company will create 40 jobs in the city as a result of the move.

The Sydney-based firm creates software that helps sales teams with the resources they need to close more deals – sales enablement automation solutions in industry jargon.

Bigtincan will expand its software development centre in Glasgow and accelerate a series of research and development projects.

Scottish Government business minister Ivan McKee said: “Bigtincan already has a presence in Glasgow and this investment will support the creation of more high-quality jobs, helping to grow the local economy.

“Scotland has huge economic potential so we will continue to work with businesses to unlock more high skilled jobs like these.”

MxKee added: “Inward investment has a significant role to play in Scotland’s economic recovery and transformation.

“Our skilled workforce, research facilities and supportive investment culture, aligned to our values as a nation, are highly attractive to foreign companies.”

Bigtincan’s software automates sales content management, training, coaching, document creation and buyer interaction into a single digital experience.

Bigtincan is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and has enjoyed recent rapid growth with offices around the world, including in the United States.

The firm’s CEO, David Keane, said: “We are expanding our presence in Europe, with our Scotland development centre as a strategic hub focused on data science, R&D, as well as evolving our core products.

“This is only the beginning of our investments in Scotland, and we are committed to continued growth in the dynamic city of Glasgow.”

Research suggests that the sales enablement platform market, which consists of a mixture of both large high-end and smaller specialist companies, is projected to reach a value of $7.3bn by 2028.

Software and IT was identified as one of the key areas in the Scottish Government’s Inward Investment Plan published last year, which matches Scotland’s strengths with global investment trends.