Paws for Progress return to help rehabilitate young offenders

Paws for Progress have announced the successful re-launch of its Rescue Dog Training Programme to help rehabilitate Young Offenders at HMP & YOI Polmont after the pandemic.

The programme has formed a partnership with the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home to provide the service which offers life changing opportunities to both young offenders and rescue dogs.

Paws for Progress started as a PhD research project at the University of Stirling. The service has worked in partnership with the Scottish Prison Service over the last decade and helps young offenders through teaching them to train dogs from local rescue centres.

The programme aims to support those taking part to improve their own behaviour, develop team building exercises, increase empathy and employability skills whilst assisting in their personal development.

Discussing the partnership, Rebecca Leonardi, Development Manager and founder of Paws for Progress said: “Paws for Progress are delighted to welcome Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home to the wonderful collaboration of organisations making our rescue dog training programme at HMP & YOI Polmont a great success.

“The impact for the young people and dogs involved is profound, and the charitable aspect of helping the rescue dogs is very important to our students.”

She added: “We’ve been delighted to welcome the rescue dogs from EDCH back to our programme, and we are proud to be celebrating the successful relaunch of our rescue dog training programme following the pandemic.

“This is a huge milestone, and we have no doubt that Mabel, Jack and all the rescue dogs we’re having the pleasure of meeting have bright futures ahead of them.

“We couldn’t do this valuable work alone, and we are most grateful for the support of the Scottish Prison Service, Fife College, the University of Stirling, all of the local dog rescue organisations involved, and our generous funders and supporters including The National Lottery Community Fund”.

The programme also benefits the dogs by allowing them to build on their training and work on socialising ahead of rehoming.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s recent participants Lola, a Beagle-cross and Finn, a spaniel were the first to take part in the eight-week programme since the pandemic. Both have since been successfully rehomed alongside a total of seven other rescue dogs.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, CEO at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, said: “Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are incredibly excited to be entering into a partnership with Paws for Progress, showcasing our passion for enhancing animal welfare through influencing others to give animals a second chance.

“For both the young men and the dogs who are part of the programme this offers an opportunity to be valued for their hard work, new skills and dedication to a goal. So ultimately, they are more prepared to face the future.”