THE TOP 10 TOUGHEST PLAYERS FOR 2021/22

Dona Apollo works as a copywriter and web developer for the professional writing essaywriterfree.net. She is interested in hockey which give her an inspiration to write her own articles and short stories.

Ice hockey is the fastest team sport in the world, but also one of the toughest. The physical component is an important part of the sport that allows you to disrupt the opponent’s system, capture the puck and gain respect. Some players particularly shine in this area and often make themselves a crowd favorite with their own fans and an unloved enemy with their opponents.

Ryan Reaves, New York Rangers

Ryan Reaves has been known for years as one of the toughest players in the league. The New York Rangers’ newcomer led all players who played at least half of the games last season with 23.02 checks per 60 minutes of ice time. With his tough style of play, he makes life difficult for the opponents and at the same time combines that with decent playful skills, which repeatedly cause a goal threat.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Hardly any other player in the NHL is as unpopular with his opponents as Tom Wilson. The wing striker of the Washington Capitals uses his stature of 1.93 meters and 99 kilograms and often goes to the limit of what is allowed or even beyond. At the same time, he can usually be found in the first two rows of the Capitals, where he scored 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 47 games last season. on, Islanders represented twice

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

The technically best and most talented player on this list is a problem for any opponent due to his versatility. Tkachuk can score a dream goal in one moment and put a cracking check in the next moment, or just drop his gloves. In the past season, Tim Stützle’s teammate and roommate was second in the league with 248 checks.

Cal Clutterbuck, New York Islanders

In the 2008/09 season, Clutterbuck broke the previous record for most checks in a season with 356 hits. As a member of the infamous “Identity Line” of the New York Islanders, he is part of one of the best fourth rows in the league and is a cornerstone in the game of the Islanders with the rough style of play.

Matt Martin, New York Islanders

If anyone can break Clutterbuck’s record for the most checks in a season, then of course one of his teammates from the Identity Line. Matt Martin succeeded in doing this in 2012 with 374 checks, followed by 382 checks in 2014/15. Since his debut in the 2009-10 season, no player has been able to beat 3,173 checks, and he has led the league in that category for four seasons.

Milan Lucic, Calgary Flames

Hardly any other player loves the body-hugging game as much as Milan Lucic. For the Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, he drove 2,886 checks in 14 seasons and scored 544 points (216 goals, 328 assists). Lucic is a player who forces his opponents to keep an eye on him so as not to run unprepared into one of the toughest checks the NHL has to offer.

William Carrier, Vegas Golden Knights

William Carrier is part of a number of physically impressive players in the service of the Vegas Golden Knights who are not afraid to use their bodies to stop their opponents and take away their pleasure in the game. Since a concussion in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Carrier has not played quite as physically as before, but that did not prevent him from doing 131 checks in the past season, some of which their recipients will remember for a long time.

Radko Gudas, Florida Panthers

The Czech Radko Gudas is irreplaceable in the defense of the Florida Panthers. He led the league with 250 checks. Since joining the NHL in 2012, no defender has made more checks than he (1,898). Although he is not particularly tall at 1.83 meters, thanks to the fighting spirit, hard work, overview and good skating he is usually in the right position to make good checks.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers gave their defense significantly more size, weight and toughness this summer with the signing of Rasmus Ristolainen. The 1.93 meter tall and 100 kilogram Finn was fourth in the entire NHL with 193 checks last season and even scored 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) at the Buffalo Sabers, who had another disappointing season.

10. Brandon Tanev, Seattle Kraken

In the expansion draft, Ron Francis, as general manager of the Seattle Kraken, clearly went in the direction of tough players who can provide a stable defense and form an uncomfortable team. Part of the new squad is winger Brandon Tanev, who, at 1.83 meters and 81 kilograms, does not appear to be one of the most impressive appearances in the league at first glance, but does more checks than most NHL players. In the past season he was in fifth place with 18.05 checks per hour of the ice age.