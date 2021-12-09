TOP 10 GOALKEEPERS FOR 2021/22

Elizabeth Lucas works as a copywriter and web developer for the professional writing essaywriter.nyc. She is interested in football which give her an inspiration to write her own articles and short stories.

For a team to be really successful, the position of goalkeeper is probably one of the most important. If a goalie shines more often than the average, there is a high probability that his team will be more successful than average in the final accounting of a season. It is not for nothing that team sports say that a good defense decides the championship, while a strong offensive is responsible for individual victories. Especially in ice hockey, the importance of the goalkeeper cannot be overestimated.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

The fact that the Lightning were able to successfully defend their Stanley Cup title from 2020 a few weeks ago was largely thanks to their goalkeeper, who was subsequently awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy. Andrei Vasilevskiy achieved a record of 31-10-1 in 42 regular season games, with an average of 2.21 against goals, a catch rate of 92.5 percent and five shutouts. In 23 playoff games he achieved a yield of 16-7 with a goal average of 1.90, a catch rate of 93.7 and five shutouts. To win the Stanley Cup two years in a row, you need an unusually good team performance, as the Lightning did. The crucial piece of the puzzle for Tampa, however, was Vasilevkiy in goal, who was able to go a step further in the crucial weeks of the ice hockey year.

Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights

Robin Lehner, who will be the undisputed number one goal of the Golden Knights in the coming season after the departure of Marc-Andre Fleury in the offseason, has already delivered very strong performances in recent years. In the 22 regular season games since his move from the Chicago Blackhawks to Nevada, he has a record of 16-4-2 with Vegas (2.20 GAA, 91.7 percent catch rate, two shutouts) and one in 19 postseason games Statistics of 10-9 (2.25 ATMs, 91.1%, four shutouts). The only goalkeepers who have had a better catch rate than Lehner (91.8) in the last four seasons (at least 150 games) are Vasilevskiy (92.1) and Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets (91.9).

Darcy Kuemper, Colorado Avalanche

In our top 10 best goalkeepers, he’s only a surprise at first glance. Among the goalies who have played at least 100 games in the last three seasons, Darcy Kuemper, with a catch rate of 92.2 percent, is on par with Vasilevskiy in second place behind Lehner (92.3). After Philipp Grubauer’s unexpected departure to the Seattle Kraken, Kuemper finds himself in a favorable situation. After he was acquired by the Avalanche on July 28 as part of an exchange with the Arizona Coyotes, he plays with a contender for the Stanley Cup, which should help to improve his performance again. Colorado recently presented itself as one of the best teams when it came to controlling the puck in the offensive zone. This contributed to the fact that the respective opponent was only able to fire an average of 25.4 shots per game last season. With the Coyotes, Kuemper was confronted with an average of 30.5 shots per game. That should help Kuemper to achieve even better statistics in Denver.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

At the Islanders, Semyon Varlamov will continue to benefit from the defensive style of play that coach Barry 9.6 has trained the New Yorkers. Together with his goalkeeping colleague Ilya Sorokin, Varlamov formed one of the strongest goalkeeping teams in the league last season. Varlamov achieved a record of 19-11-4 in 36 games (35 starts), with an average of 2.04 goals against being the fourth best of the past season (among goalies with at least 20 appearances). His catch rate of 92.9 percent was the second best behind Alex Nedeljkovic (93.2), who moved from the Carolina Hurricanes to the Detroit Red Wings this offseason. With his seven shutouts, Varlamov was together with Grubauer the league’s leading goalkeeper.

5. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

The fact that the Rangers extended the contract with the restricted free agent by four years in August shows the confidence that Igor Shesterkin will be shown on Broadway. Shesterkin last played 35 games, in which he had 16 wins and a catch rate of 91.6 percent. In his short NHL career he has so far achieved 26 wins and a success rate of 92.1 percent of averted shots. The reconstruction of the Rangers is to take place in the coming years mainly with the young Russian in the gate, as his new average annual salary of a good 5.6 million US dollars shows.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck could become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Jets’ redesigned defense in the coming season. At least that’s what they hope in Winnipeg, because the organization recently signed Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt in the offseason in order to improve its stability and depth on the defensive. This could primarily benefit Hellebuyck from October, who posted a record of 24-17-3 in 45 games last season with an average goal against 2.58, a catch rate of 91.6 percent and four shutouts. Strong numbers when you consider that his team allowed the twelfth most shots on goal per game (30.6) and the tenth most goals conceded per game (2.71).

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks

Still one of the greats of his craft, it surprised many that Marc-Andre Fleury was recently transferred from the Golden Knights to the Blackhawks. Fleury was voted the NHL’s best goalkeeper of the Vezina Trophy this season after the 36-year-old achieved a statistic of 26-10-0 in 36 games and a goalscoring average of 1.98, a catch rate of 92.8 percent and scored six shutouts. In the playoffs he scored 9-7 in 16 games with a GAA of 2.04 and a catch rate of 91.8 percent. He helped the team from Las Vegas to move into the semifinals, where they lost in six games against the Montreal Canadiens.

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken

With his move from the Avalanche to new league Seattle Kraken, he caused one of the big surprises of this summer. Philipp Grubauer, a serious contender to win the Stanley Cup in Colorado, played an outstanding season in Denver in 2020/21. In 40 games he conceded an average of 1.95 and a catch rate of 92.2 percent. He also got seven strong shutouts in 39 starts, which meant a league-wide high (together with Varlamov from the Islanders). He also recorded 30 wins (30-9-1). In Seattle they will rely on his skills in the future. Grubauer should help to give the newly founded team the desired defensive stability from day one.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

His contractual situation is still unclear. Goalie Juuse Saros from the Predators is currently a restricted free agent who has applied for pay arbitration. The 26-year-old goalkeeper came in 36 games (35 starts) for Nashville last season on a record of 21-11-1 and an average goal against 2.28. With a catch quota of 92.7 percent and three shutouts, he was undisputedly one of the strongest representatives of his playing position in the NHL. In his six appearances in this year’s playoffs, in which the Predators were eliminated in the first round, he recorded two wins, an average of 2.78 goals against and a catch rate of 92.1 percent.

Ilya Samsonov, Washington Capitals

In the 2020/21 season, 24-year-old Ilya Samsonov achieved a record of 13-4-1, two shutouts, an average against goals of 2.69 and a catch rate of 90.2 percent in 19 games. The Russian made his playoff debut on May 19 in Game 3 of the first round against the Boston Bruins, saving 40 of 43 shots fired at him. In the end of three completed playoff games, Samsonov had to accept a yield of 0-3 with an average goal against 2.99 and a catch rate of 89.9 percent. In Washington, however, they rely on his skills for a sporting future of the organization that is again more successful.