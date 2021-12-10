Hiring, Managing And Developing: How You Can Be A Better People Manager

As the owner of a business, we do not need to tell you that the last two years have been something of a crash course in people management. We have been confronted with a series of incredible, unprecedented challenges, and looking after the people we work with and making sure that new hires feel welcome and supported has often been an uphill struggle.

Now that things are starting to go back to something approaching normal, many of these challenges remain. We are still operating in a world that has been drastically altered and everyone is still learning how to adapt, from the business owners to the employees. With this in mind, we have put together some tips to help you make sure that your people management continues to run smoothly, get the best out of your team, and make them feel like they are part of a work family.

Make A Decision On Your Work Space

So many businesses have had to think very carefully about the office question over the last year or so. For some companies, the pivot to remote working was relatively simple. It was just a matter of scheduling regular check-ins and making sure that everyone had the right software and hardware to stay on the same page and keep working away. For others, it has been an uphill struggle from day one.

Now that the return to the office is not only allowed but being actively encouraged by the UK government, the question is: do we carry on as we have been, or do we try to return to the way things used to be? We have seen surveys where workers have said that they would rather continue working remotely, but we know that it is not always that simple. While you may of course want to avoid putting it to a vote, asking people how they feel will make them feel more valued. If you can offer a hybrid way of working, this could be the best way forward. If you have yet to make a firm decision on whether you will go back to the office, one of the best things that you can do for your team is to do so as soon as you can. Finally, remember that it is important to give your employees clarity on this issue, even if it is not going to be a popular decision.

Improve Your Job Advertising Methods And Streamline Hiring

The UK job market has been in a state of rebound for some time now, and we are seeing fewer of those stories about thousands of people applying for one entry-level job. However, with so many people rethinking their careers and so many shortages in specific work areas, we should all be looking for ways that we can improve the hiring process. Often when we are advertising for a position, we need someone to fill that role yesterday.

Time is very much of the essence, but we all know how time-consuming the recruitment process can be. You need to make sure that you have drawn up a detailed, accurate job specification. You need to ensure that you are offering a salary that is competitive, but which will not tank your budget. And you need to ensure that your job advert is reaching the right candidates. There are so many different job sites and job platforms out there now, and of course, you need to be sharing the notices across social media too. The next stage is a whole other headache as you comb through the reams of CVs looking for the ideal candidate. With Hiring People, you can take the stress out of job advertising. They can review your job advert, share it widely on job sites and advertising platforms, and their platform can help you review and select the perfect candidates.

Encourage Development Where You Can

We all want to show our employees that we recognise their dedication, their skills, and their hard work. We also know that a lot of people are planning on leaving their jobs in the new year. In an ideal world, we would be able to hand out bonuses at will, but we all know how tight things are right now when it comes to budget. One of the best ways that you can show your team members that they are valued and that they are an integral part of your plans for the future is by giving them the tools and opportunity to develop.

The last couple of years accelerated the push towards digital ways of doing business and it is going to be very important that we stay on top of the latest technological developments and trends. Your employees will be just as keen as you to get to grips with new software and to understand the ways in which the industry is changing. Think about what additional training you can provide, whether that is paying for staff members to take online classes or giving them time to learn new software management. Look for ways that you can set them on a path towards progression, such as including them in management meetings or offering incentives for bringing ideas for new projects and initiatives. It will not always be the perfect time to offer a promotion or a pay rise, but there are other ways in which you can demonstrate to a team member that they are not being neglected.

Make Your Employees Feel Heard

It can sometimes be easier said than done to make your team feel like their voices are being heard. When things are this hectic, opportunities to check in and see how people are doing are few and far between. So often over the last couple of years, feedback sessions and one-to-ones have been limited to the bare minimum, simply ascertaining whether the person in question has any specific requests or issues before carrying on with the next pressing task. As we head into 2022 and things start getting a little more predictable, it is vitally important that you make time to work on ways that you can improve communication with your staff.

Remember that there are still many reasons why your staff may feel worried or stressed following the last two years and that a lot of companies are actively offering mental health support. Mental health can be a difficult subject to raise in a work setting but burnout is a real concern right now. Demonstrating that you recognise the issue and that you are taking steps to provide help for your team will go a long way. It is important to show provide your team with a channel where they can raise these issues, so sit down with your HR manager to discuss how you can continue to help.

But it is not just about mental health. Think about what other issues may be preoccupying your team members which you could help with. With so much in the news about climate change, one of the best ways in which you can motivate your team and make them feel part of something positive is by working together to find greener solutions for your business. Offer incentives for ideas from your staff for what you could be doing more, and how to share your progress on social media.