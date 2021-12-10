These are the reasons you don’t need to be nervous about your first lip filler

Injectable cosmetic procedures like Botox or lip fillers have been a growing beauty trend in larger cities like New York and Los Angeles, and even smaller more rural areas for the past ten years. Everyone wants that perfect pout, from your favourite celebrities to beauty gurus and social media influencers, you will see many of them with lip fillers. You might be hesitant about having lip filler done, which is very common. There are a many reasons why you might want to forgo a lip filler, especially if you have never had anything done before. Many people get nervous about getting their lips done after having seen shocking images of botched celebrities and all the terrible things that could possibly go wrong. What you may not have noticed, are the various individuals with lip fillers that you see on a daily basis, that don’t even show it. There are many ways to achieve the look you want in your lips even if that look is a more natural one.. There are many medical spas that offer a range of lip filler options, so it is easy to find one that offers the Russian Lip Technique, which is a technique that can achieve a more natural looking result. Here are some details about an overall lip filler treatment to help you feel at ease about lip fillers.

They can be dissolved

Before getting a lip-filler, the most common fear in a lot of patients is that their lips will be permanently filled and they won’t ever be able to reverse them even if they end up disliking how they look. This may have been a legitimate fear 70 years ago when liquid silicone could be injected into the lips. But don’t worry, liquid silicone has been illegal since the 1960s and the only way to get a hold of it is on the black market. The concern of never being able to reverse your lip fillers won’t actually be a problem because according to this resource they can be completely reversed if the results don’t live up to your experctations. Hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers are the most commonly used type of lip filler. This is a dissolvable, specially formulated injectable that will give you a smoother, natural-looking lip. You can dissolve hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers using hyaluronidase injections. Hyaluronidase comes in a few different forms and will break down the hyaluronic acid filler upon injection. So there is no need to worry about being stuck with your fillers for life.

They don’t need to be large

If you’re looking to increase the volume and size of your lips, lip fillers can help. You can also opt for a half-syringe to fill in the lips. This will give your lips a natural look. Try a lip flip if the filler is still making you feel uncomfortable. A lip flip involves injecting Botox just above the lips. This flips the lip upwards and is so subtle most people won’t even notice it. If you don’t want huge lips, you don’t need to have huge lips. Depending on the original size of your lips, the injection technique, and the amount of dermal filler used during your treatment, your lips can result in any size that you want.

It’s not that bad.

Although lip fillers can be uncomfortable, they are not so painful that you will need to be anesthetized. To reduce discomfort, most medical spas will apply a cream that is rich in lidocaine to the lips that acts as a topical anesthetic. Even better: The majority of dermal fillers contain lidocaine. This is the main ingredient in the topical numbing cream. It will make the entire procedure much more bearable. Tip: To numb your lips even more, apply an ice pack before your treatment as well. You’ll feel nothing!

You’re afraid of looking like Kylie?

Don’t worry. Kylie Jenner has amazing lips, but if that’s not your style, that’s totally fine. There are so many different lip injection techniques out there at this point, you can really get any type of lip you want. If you don’t want anything too dramatic, just talk to your doctor and maybe show them a few images of lips that you do like. This will help them establish what kind of injection technique and what kind of dermal filler might suit you best. Just because you are getting a lip filler doesn’t mean that you’re going to have a super dramatic result. In fact, if a clinic’s before and after photos all look the same, you may want to move on to a different clinic as this could signify a lack of experience in various injection techniques in the injector.

The entire process is quite painless and quick. It is important to choose a competent injector to perform your lip filler. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you are nervous. There are many doctors in New York and other areas that can offer this service. There are many amazing doctors to choose from giving you a ton of options to find the one that is right for you. You can book a consultation at any clinic to discuss your concerns and questions and can also always visit the clinic’s website to view their qualifications and see before and after photos. This will help you decide if you want to work with them. Online reviews can be accessed to find out what other patients think about the clinic. You might also ask your family and friends where they have been for lip fillers in the past so that you can choose a place you feel comfortable with. You can take your time looking for an injector. Before you go to your appointment, look at pictures of what you want your lips to look like and bring them along with you so the doctor can see what you like. Relax! It’s quick and easy. Enjoy your new, beautiful lips!