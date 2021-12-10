A VIDEOGRAPHER created a hilarious office Christmas decoration by recreating a classic scene from Die Hard.

Rob Ritchie crafted a model of Die Hard’s John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, crawling through an air vent in his office in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear.

An image shows a large cardboard box that has been wrapped in tinfoil fastened to the top of a wall near the roof.

Inside the makeshift air vent features a coloured print out of McClane crawling through an air vent from the original film which premiered in 1988.

The 33-year-old made the unique display on Tuesday as a part of a competition his office held for best decoration.

Rob later posted a photo of his DIY creation to Twitter, writing: “There’s the office decorations done.”

The post has now collected 32,700 likes with more than 3,000 retweets.

Hundreds of social media users commented on the post after loving the idea.

@cleverreplicant said: “You pulled it off Rob, on the last month of the year you just dropped the best tweet of 2021.”

@Stu2904 said: “And people say it’s not a Christmas film.”

@philallen316 said: “Absolutely brilliant.”

@DJProteus added: “You are an inspiration, which is to say, I’m stealing this idea.”

Speaking today, Rob said: “Someone in the office went all out making their desk space very Christmassy and our managing director loved it and said I think we need to have a competition to see who can make the most Christmassy themed desk area.

“My first attempt was an igloo surrounding the desk and covering it but this collapsed under its own weight and I moved on to plan B.

“I’d love to say that the Die Hard air vent decoration was my own idea but I’ve seen these online for years done as baubles for trees.

“My spin on it was to make it life-size.

“I grabbed a box from the warehouse, tinfoil from the canteen and had Bruce Willis as John McClane printed on our artwork plotter printer and wedged it into the box.

Rob added: “I definitely consider Die Hard as a Christmas film so it’s a valid entry into the work competition!”