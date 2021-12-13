Importance of Labels in Air Travel

Have you ever noticed the various labels you attach to your suitcases before taking a flight? Each label, printed on a print label machine, comes with clearly stated important information.

Labels Protect and Promote Products

The importance of packaging and labels in protecting and promoting products is well documented. Still, in the crowded environment of an airport retail outlet, it becomes even clearer to see just how important this is. Whether it is to ensure brand loyalty, attract new customers, or capitalise on tourists’ desire to take home a specialty item, labels play an important role in buying that product.

Labelling Air Cargo

When preparing a dangerous item package for shipment, marking and labelling are critical. Labels typically indicate the package’s risks, and markings guarantee that the workers handle the shipment properly to avoid spills, accidents, and exposure. As a result, they are correctly used, represent accurate information, and adhere to rules.

Labels identify the major and secondary risks caused by the contents in a hazardous goods package. Use of specific colours, symbols, and pictograms in these communication techniques helps to clearly and quickly identify the sort of items in the package.

If the package dimensions are acceptable, you must print the labels on or fasten them to a surface of the package or containment device holding the hazardous substance. Then, place them on the same surface of the package and near the relevant shipping name

The labels should be:

Long-lasting, written in English, and printed on or adhered to the package’s surface or on a label, tag, or sign

On a brightly coloured backdrop

Free of attachments

Placed away from any other marking that might significantly diminish its efficacy

Don’t Forget to Put on the Label!

There is no justification for forgetting or not knowing about the various criteria. The Cargo Aircraft Only sticker, for example, is an essential hazard label. This is to prevent the item from being accidentally put aboard a passenger jet, which might be fatal for everyone on board. Labels like these must comply with several authorities, including the IATA DGR, the 49 CFR, and the ICAO. The position of the label must also be in a visible location so that no one overlooks it by any chance.

Some Important Labels in Air Travel

Hazard labels come in various shapes and sizes, and they all expose the contents of the box. Even though this may infringe on someone’s privacy, it is a necessary part of keeping dangerous commodities safe throughout transit. The Lithium Battery Hazard Label is critical because it allows handlers to halt transportation if the battery is leaking or otherwise damaged.

The use of magnetised material will guarantee that the magnet you’re transporting doesn’t interfere with electrical equipment. Dry ice labels are extremely frequent, but they must be according to the package’s weight. Cryogenic labels also serve as a warning to the public about the hazardous nature of the contents. Biotransporter packets come with their boxes, already labelled and ready to use as long as the contents match.

Conclusion

The proper labelling and markings are not in place until you’ve completed packaging dangerous goods. Suppose you want to secure your item during its journey. In that case, you must provide the carrier with a complete overview of the dangers involved.