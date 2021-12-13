What goes into a Funeral Order of Service?

A funeral order of service is one of the integral pieces of funeral stationery present at a funeral. Traditionally, a funeral order of service is a printed booklet given to those attending the funeral. It will include a timeline of the day’s events. As well as any hymns and poems or words said during the service. An order of service is also a lovely keepsake for those in attendance and those who couldn’t make the service.

What should be included in an order of service?

An order of service typically will include pictures of the deceased, as well as their birth and death date and full name. The inner contents of the order of service should include any poems, hymns or songs written down so the attendees can sing along if they’d like. An order of service can also include the written eulogy, any farewells, or commendations and thanks to any charities or other organisations close to the deceased.

What does a funeral order of service look like?

You can browse our range of funeral order of service templates if you’re struggling with how it will look physically. But if you’re struggling with what it looks like from start to finish, below is a list from front to back of what the order of service should look like.

Entrance Music

Introduction and Welcome by the Celebrant

Hymn, Prayer, poem, or Verse

Reading(s) and who is reading

A Funeral Address or Appreciation of the life

Eulogy

Hymn, Prayer, poem, or Verse

Commendation & Farewell

Committal

Dismissal and Blessing

Exit Music

A funeral order of service can be as traditional or as unique as you like. If you’re struggling for ideas on how it should look, we offer a range of funeral order of service templates you can use or edit to suit your style preferences. Some people opt for an entirely traditional order of service focused on the service’s events. Others include what they must, as well as a collection of pictures celebrating their loved one.

An order of service can also include any messages or words personal to the deceased. Or even a link to donate to a charity that was close to the deceased.

What is the order of service at a cremation?

A funeral order of service for a cremation is the same, except it will miss out any necessary information for a traditional burial. This can be things such as the prayers typically said when the deceased is being buried. A cremation order of service can still include any of the relevant personal information of the deceased, as well as any hymns or musical pieces the family would like to include. Eulogies and any other information about the service can also be included.