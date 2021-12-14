A HILARIOUS video shows stewards falling over while trying to catch a young Celtic fan who ran on the pitch at halftime.

The youngster was filmed running onto the pitch at Celtic Park last night after watching his team play Real Betis in the final game of the Europa League group stages.

Video shows at least three stewards sliding on the ground while trying to catch the nifty “pitch invader”.

The footie fan can be seen dropping his shoulder and taking off in another direction as stewards struggle to get him.

One steward, wearing a red jacket, makes a dive for the boy but completely misses and ends up taking out his colleague in the process.

A large cheer can be heard from the crowd as the boy motors off into open space.

A third steward, wearing a high vis jacket, makes a run for the prankster but quickly ends up falling over his own feet, causing the crowd to cheer even louder.

The clip ends as the young football fan finally gets caught after two stewards close in on him.

Celtic fans took to Twitter to comment on the incident after being left in stitches.

@Brother_Celtic said: “Some movement from the pitch invader, a couple of stewards on their a***s.”

@Jervan2010 said: “If he can do that with the ball at his feet, get him in to fill in the striker role for the rest of the month.

“We’ll need him.”

@Dannys_Beard said: “That was a red card tackle every day of the week.”

And @Frankie_FAC added: “What a shimmy from the wee man, left them in his wake.”

Celtic defeated Real Betis three goals to two last night, with a team largely comprised of reserve players.

The Hoops finished third in the group, behind Betis and Bayer Leverkusen, and will continue playing in Europe after Christmas in the UEFA Europa Conference League.