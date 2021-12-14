UK communities have been connected for the first time in decades.

East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland have been connected via rail for the first time in decades.

This is thanks to new services operated by TransPennine Express (TPE).

The intercity rail provider has launched five services per day operating Monday to Saturday.

The services call at Edinburgh Waverley, Dunbar, Reston (once opened), Berwick-upon-Tweed, Alnmouth, Morpeth and Newcastle, operating in both directions.

TransPennine Express is an intercity rail provider with a vision to Take the North Further.

The company are delivering an investment of over £500 million that aims to transform travel and customer experience across the North.

Matthew Golton, Managing Director for TransPennine Express said: “We are thrilled that, as of today, communities across East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland are connected once again, and we are looking forward to welcoming customers onboard.

“Working with Transport Scotland and Rail North Partnership we’re delighted that these additional services will now significantly improve connectivity on this route, providing communities with enhanced access to work, education and leisure opportunities.”

The introduction of the new services will provide communities in Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick and Dunbar with a rail link for the first time in decades.

Rail Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Our railways are vital in connecting communities and empowering our towns and cities to flourish, which is why we have announced our historic £96 billion Integrated Rail Plan to help level up the North and Midlands.

“It’s fantastic that Transport Scotland and the Rail North Partnership have come together with TransPennine Express to launch these new services, which will bring people together, drive growth, and provide an important link between two of the UK’s greenest cities.”

The new services will be operated by TPE’s modern, five carriage Nova 1 trains.

Tickets for TransPennine Express services can be purchased via the website or the TPExpress App.

E-tickets are also available allowing travellers to use their phone instead of a paper ticket.