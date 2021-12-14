Woman shocked to share holiday let with “screaming” girls

A WOMAN was left in stitches after booking a £150-per-night holiday let without realising she would be sharing with a group of “screaming” girls that she didn’t know.
Holly Long could not stop laughing when she arrived at the house in Manchester on Friday to find she hadn’t booked out the entire house.
Holly and her friends Callum Clancy and Liam Cates booked the property on Booking.com but claim there was nothing on the listing stating it would be a shared rental.
The 23-year-old also noticed “mounds of rubbish” outside their window the next day and claimed the building stank of stale curry, which had been left by the sink.
Holly documented their overnight stay in a hilarious video showing her and her friends in fits of laughter after realising what had happened.
The hairdresser shared the video to TikTok yesterday writing: “Fair to say I will not be taking charge of booking accommodation next time.”
The post has now collected over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments from viewers who were shocked by the rental fail.
@Mama wrote: “The room with view that did it for me, I am laughing my a** off girl.”
@keeliemollanx added: “This is hilarious.”
@LisaH76 also wrote: “This cracked me up.”
@Jade Laurie said: “It’s the view for me, you can’t beat the damp sheet views.”
@Enzo commented: “F**k that, I’d be doing a runner.”
@Jane Cook replied: “Get out there or you’ll be getting chopped up.”
Speaking today Holly said: “I booked this place in Manchester on Booking.com, we paid £150 for the night which I wouldn’t have minded if the rooms were actually okay but I thought I’d booked the whole place.
“Me and my best friends pulled up and literally almost died when we realised we were in a shared house and all of the lights were on meaning people were already in.
“The smell of curry was so strong as soon as we walked in, we went into the kitchen to find a bowl of curry with the skin over it which was obviously causing the smell.
“As we were getting ready to head to the Christmas markets the other guests in the house were literally screaming at each other for ages.
“They were arguing from the second we got there.
“The next morning when I was hungover I opened the curtains to find there were literally mounds of rubbish stacked outside the window and a bed thrown into the garden too for good measure.
“When I saw the garden I nearly p****d my pants.
“It was my fault really, but it doesn’t say it’s a shared house and I should have looked at the reviews because they’re nothing but red flags but I obviously didn’t look into it well enough.
“We just laughed about it so much, safe to say I won’t be taking charge of booking our accommodation again.”
The Booking.com let was advertised as being “great for two travellers” but has an overall rating of 5.3 out of 10.
Other ratings include a 5.9 for cleanliness, a 6.2 for value of money and 5.8 for facilities.
The listing reads: “Situated within 0.9 miles of AO Arena and 0.9 miles of Chetham’s Library in Manchester, Manchester City Stay features accommodation with a flat-screen TV.
“This property will not accommodate hen, stag or similar parties.”