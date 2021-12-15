Care at Home and Nursing Homes: Elderly Care in the United Kingdom

Age is something that everyone grapples with for their entire life. Youth is not a limitless resource, and only lasts in one’s early years. Eventually, we grow up, become adults, and get old. At that point, we may not be as good with our own motor skills as we were when we were younger and might even need constant assistance.

That is why people are starting to think about whether they should be cared for at home or whether they should be cared for at a nursing home. In the United Kingdom, historic precedent dictates that most elderly care has taken place in nursing homes. However, there is an increasing population of elderly UK residents that are instead seeking out to have a live-in caregiver.

This comes as no surprise, as more people are discovering that having a live-in caregiver is much more attractive and affordable than most alternatives. Still, hospices, residential homes, and nursing homes remain a common choice for many as well.

Which one might be a good fit for me?

There’s no time like the present to start thinking about your future – beyond just retiring with a nice sum of money in your bank that is. If you truly want to live for as long as you can, then you’re going to have to start doing your own research and having discussions with your family about your potential future plans.

As mentioned earlier, finance is an important part of the equation, and a care home might be a nice choice if you are confident in your finances for your future. It also helps that there are a lot of care homes such as the Northcare Suites in Edinburgh that provides a lot of comfort for its residents as well as still giving proper amount of care 24/7. This means that if you’re ever looking for a place that you might be able to hunker in for good, a care home would be able to provide what you need.

Understandably though, many people have sentimental values of their own house, and as such aren’t exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of leaving a place behind, especially when they spent most of their time there. As a

result, most people are hesitant to actually be left in a nursing or care home once they grow old enough and would prefer to stay in their homes with someone to care for them if possible.

Why is live-in care growing in popularity?

As mentioned earlier, having your own caregiver in your own house allows you to remain in the place of comfort that you love the most: your home. While there are some people who don’t mind or probably even look forward to the luxurious rooms of a care home, sometimes one’s own house is enough to make a person feel like they live in luxury, even if their furniture or clothes aren’t as expensive. After all, expenses aren’t everything, someone might like their house because of its proximity to the fields, or because it’s close enough to their friends who are their neighbors. If they have to drop their home and move to a different place, that means that they would have to adjust to a new lifestyle, one that they may not necessarily like as much compared to where they were living before, even with the better amenities of a place.

Not only that, but it also promotes independence, reduces hospital admissions in general, and is much easier on the wallet. Having a caregiver in your own house will help bolster your relationship with your caregiver, as they will be able to eventually understand you, your likes, dislikes, and personality. And of course, they will be able to provide you lovely company, so you never feel lonely.

How is the state of elderly care in the UK?

Thankfully, elderly care in the UK has very high standards. It has high regulations and those who provide care are thoroughly inspected to ensure that their clients are able to live a life of comfort, safety, and proper health. This means all care providers, by the way, so residential, nursing, or care at home all go through the same process. This is an additional peace of mind for people, as they can be assured that their caregivers will always be of the highest of quality possible, and the individual and family will feel safe and secure at all times. The Care Quality Commission constantly inspects these types of things.

Conclusion

Before coming to a decision, one must decide where they want to be in the future once they reach the age of becoming an elderly. It’s not a good time to start planning it on a crisis event, as you would basically not be in the right headspace. It might seem obvious, but many people choose to ignore this aspect of their lives and focus only on their youth, which is fine and all, but one must not forget that their life is not infinite.