DRAMATIC footage shows a Scots dad hiking along a snow capped ridge while dressed up as Santa riding a reindeer.

GoPro footage shows Craig Moffat cautiously making his way across the Càrn Mòr Dearg Arête scramble while heading towards the summit of Ben Nevis on Sunday.

The 41-year-old from Prestonpans, East Lothian, wore his crampons to navigate around the difficult scramble which was encased in soft snow.



The scramble route incorporates two munros and is one of the most difficult routes in Scotland; Càrn Mòr Dearg and Ben Nevis.

The dad-of-one captured the nail-biting footage showing him hiking across the conditions on his own, using a walking pole.

At one point, he reaches a particularly difficult part of the ridge and stops for a moment to assess his options.

As he looks to the right, the sheer cliff edge drop of the mountain can be seen in its truly terrifying glory.

The experienced climber manages the risk with little doubt and continues along the snowy ridge line, which appears to stretch for miles in the video.

At the end of the clip, Craig places his pole down into the snow showing it to be at least five inches deep.

Craig decided to get festive and donned a hilarious costume showing him riding a reindeer as he completed the all round eight and a half hour walk.

He decided to complete the walk to raise money for Glasgow Children Hospital Charity in the name of his adoptive niece Lucy.

Six-year-old Lucy was born with a heart condition and continues to receive care from the Scots hospital.

Craig posted the video and images of his trip, including taking Irn-Bru and Tunnock’s Tea Cakes at the summit, on Facebook when he got home.

The post has been liked over 100 times and left social media users amazed by the daring expedition.



Dave Dunlop said: “Is that first video for real?

“Looks a tad mental.”

Flo Cairns said: “Exhilarating you say.

“Looks terrifying, but congrats.

“Money sent, you earned it.

“I did it in September and I couldn’t navigate the last boggy part to return to the North face Carpark.

“Made for a very long day.”

Marion Graham said: “Well done guys.

“That video gives me pure fear.

“Huge.”

Morag McDonald added: “I’m proud to say some of my closest friends work in the cardiac theatres in Glasgow and I know how dedicated, skilled and committed they are.

“Poor wee family for their ordeal, but I am glad to hear that it sounds as if the wee girl is doing well.

“It’s nice to hear about the positive amazing work our hospitals do, day in and day out.”

The fundraiser for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity took almost nine hours and was 18.5 kilometres long.

So far, Craig has raised almost £600 pounds through his intense hill walk.

Speaking today, Craig said: ” I started at 04:00 and completed it at 14:30, wearing the Santa suit increased the effort, as the legs are filled with fabric which just absorbs the water so it got quite heavy.

“The reason I fundraise first and foremost is without the hospital Lucy wouldn’t be living the life she is now.

“The ridge requires a head for heights and the ability to know how to use crampons and ice axe with confidence as one slip and you’re all the way to the bottom.

“I’m fit and experienced but I was absolutely knackered by the time I finished.”

Craig added: “The charity relies on donations to fund life-changing equipment, support services and research at Scotland’s largest Children’s hospital.

“She has had many operations on her heart and the support and dedication from all at the hospital was amazing and very inspiring.

“I remember visiting [Lucy’s parents] Adam and Lynn in hospital before the first operation and although it was heart wrenching, to know that Lucy was receiving the level of care she was given gave us all hope.

“Lucy is a fighter, the bravest wee girl you could ever meet.”

If you would like to donate to Craig’s Just Giving use the link here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-moffat9?fbclid=IwAR0NX9aoIT7HTyARP5_ke5QgRN_DXtYGcsf1nswZxrCP1sKAPNaEjkJU_o8