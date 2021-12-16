Celtic Connections is set to put Scotland’s rich oral traditions in the spotlight this January.

This is part of a specially commissioned strand of events for the Year of Stories 2022.

Glasgow’s annual folk, roots and world music festival, Celtic Connections presents Whisper the Song. A series of events celebrating Scotland’s tradition of storytelling.

Whisper the Song will feature a week of five shows featuring storytellers, poets, writers and 20 high-profile musicians. Exploring the tradition of passing stories down through generations, alongside the creation of new tales.

Scotland’s Year of Stories spotlights, celebrates and promotes the wealth of stories inspired by, written or created in Scotland.

The following shows will be part of the Celtic Connections event:

The Scottish World will look at how tales of Scotland travelled with and were reimagined by the Diaspora and the influence they had on the world. Breathe will highlight global climate change concerns through a collection of stories from Scotland’s natural world. Homage to Home will explore how traditional folk tales, stories and songs are the last link to the homeland of some new Scots. Sing Me a Story – Cuir Seinn ri Seanchas will see the storytelling tradition of the Gàidhealtachd championed. Stories, myths and tales of the Gaels passed through generations that capture their sense of the world and Scotland’s place in it. Shetland 550: A Peerie Foy will see the acclaimed storytellers and musicians from the Shetland islands gather for a contemporary version of a traditional house ceilidh – or “Peerie Foy”.

Donald Shaw, Creative Producer of Celtic Connections said: “Stories have long been at the heart of traditional music – the word Celt comes from the Germanic word Keltoi meaning ‘secret’, referencing how the Celts never wrote their stories down.

“It seems only fitting that we kick off Scotland’s Year of Stories with a special series of Celtic Connections events celebrating these rich oral traditions, exploring the many tales and legends that formed Scotland’s diverse culture, languages and ways of life.

Shaw continued: “We’re proud to be part of such a diverse programme of Scottish events putting storytelling in the spotlight in 2022 and to present our strand,Whisper the Song, for audiences in Glasgow this January. We invite audiences to share in this oral tradition and enjoy stories, old and new, with us.”

The shows join an already jam-packed line up of performances at Celtic Connections 2022 covering traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul, indie and world music, taking place in Glasgow from Thursday 20 January to Sunday 6 February 2022

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events said: “We are delighted to be supporting Celtic Connections as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022. From icons of literature to local tales, Scotland’s Year of Stories encourages locals and visitors to experience a diversity of voices, take part in events and explore the places, people and cultures connected to all forms of our stories, past and present.

“Celtic Connections will be at the heart of an engaging, celebratory nationwide events programme with their newly commissioned events celebrating Scotland’s rich tradition of stories, interwoven with music, song and film.

Tickets for Celtic Connections 2022 are on sale now at www.celticconnections.com