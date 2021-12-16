AN INGENIOUS Line of Duty style protest launched outside the Met Police headquarter’s demanding answers for the Conservatives alleged Christmas party.

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys turned up outside Scotland Yard in London with a large LED screen yesterday questioning police over their response to the alleged event.

A video shows the screen brandishing LBD-12, standing for Led By Donkeys, in the same style as the BBC hit drama’s AC-12 logo.

A voice, which sounds like Adrian Dunbar who plays an anti-corruption officer Superintendent Ted Hasting in the show, can be heard saying: “Ma’am, I must protest.

“Last week senior officers who work in this building issued a statement declaring they will not be investigating the unlawful Christmas party held in Downing Street last year.”

An image of Dame Cressida Rose Dick, head of the Metropolitan Police, then appears on the screen as the voice continues: “The statement claimed a criminal inquiry is not possible because there is ‘an absence of evidence’.

“Correct me if I am wrong here ma’am, but the whole purpose of a police inquiry is to gather evidence.

“But because your officers are unwilling to get off their backsides and find it, my team is bringing that evidence direct to Scotland Yard.”

A video then begins playing highlighting the Covid restriction rules in December 2020 – the same month that Downing Street allegedly hosted a staff party on 18 December

The rules stated that no person was permitted to gather in a Tier 3 area, which London was at the time, that consists of two or more people and not indoors.

The Adrien Dunbar-style voiceover continues: “The officers working in this building released a statement saying ‘Holding large gatherings could be the difference between and death for someone else’.”

The protest group then showcase a copy of an email that they claim was a party invitation and included invitees that did not work in Downing Street.

They claim that one witness said that “everyone was packed shoulder to shoulder”.

The clip also shows Allegra Stratton who has since resigned over leaked footage showing her at a mock press conference joking about a Christmas party.

The voice continues: “You would do well to remember that the numerous people not employed at No10, who reportedly attended the party, would only have gained access to it by coming to the gates of Downing Street and giving their names to a Metropolitan Police Officer.”

“Who does the Metropolitan Police work for, Ma’am?

“Our citizens?

“Or Boris Johnson?”

The activism group posted the video to their Twitter last night where it has already attracted over three million views.

More than 60,000 Twitter users have re-shared it and thousands have left comments.

Even Line-of-Duty star Martin Compston showed his support for the campaign by retweeting the post.

@sdnpb_norman said: “I’m a retired Met officer and this made me cry with disgust at what they’ve become.”

@vampsinthe said: “If AC12 investigated bent politicians instead of police officers, there would be material for 10 series on the Tory front bench alone.”

@SmileTolula said: “Most images that are getting leaked are damn right upsetting for all those who lost loved ones, or went to a funeral that only allowed limited numbers.

“Seeing this photo [Downing street staff allegedly at the party] and hearing nothing will be done is absolute mockery to the people.

“@BorisJohnson take action.”

@chipk0 added: “The criminal investigation will soon have to involve the defendants.



“@metpoliceuk this is a point in our history that goes one of two ways; the democratic way or the authoritarian way.

“The future of this country is now decided by Cressida, her actions will make history.”

Led By Donkeys said “We can neither confirm or deny that Adrian Dunbar is a member of our investigations team.”

The Metropolitan Police today refused to comment on the Led By Donkeys campaign outside their HQ.

However, they issued a statement in response to complaints they have received about the alleged parties at Downing Street last year.

Speaking today, a spokesperson said: “The Metropolitan Police Service has received a significant amount of correspondence relating to allegations reported in the media that the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations were breached at gatherings at No. 10 Downing Street in November and December 2020.

“All this correspondence has been considered by detectives in detail, as well as footage published by ITV News.

“The correspondence and footage does not provide evidence of a breach of the Health Protection Regulations, but restates allegations made in the media.

“Based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches of such Regulations, the Met will not commence an investigation at this time.

“The Met has had discussions with the Cabinet Office in relation to the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.

“If any evidence is found as a result of that investigation, it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”